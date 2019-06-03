Oshiomhole can’t run APC, says party’s former chairman, Oyegun

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has hit hard on Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of being incapable of running the APC.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, succeeded Mr Odigie-Oyegun as the APC national chairman.

The APC’s political fortune has dwindled across the country since the last general elections, even though the party’s flag bearer, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election.

A call for Mr Oshiomhole’s resignation a few days ago by the APC deputy national chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, prompted a reaction from the state chairmen of APC in the South-South region who blamed the party’s troubles on its former chairman, Mr Odigie-Oyegun.

But Mr Odigie-Oyegun fired back at the APC national chairman.

“Oshiomhole fails because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party. He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party,” The Punch newspaper quoted Mr Odigie-Oyegun to have said on Sunday.

“He acts in direct opposite of decisions taken by NWC. No minutes of NWC meetings which, in any event, take place outside the party secretariat.

“How would you not have crises in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates for elections?

“Much of the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman. How does this Oshiomhole’s incapacity become traps by Oyegun?”

Mr Odigie-Oyegun, according to the report, said many party men were disappointed because of the unfairness and injustice meted to them during the primaries.

“He (Oshiomhole) engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members.

“Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party. Rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement,” Mr Odigie-Oyegun said.

