End of Ramadan 2019: Sultan asks Nigerian Muslims to look out for new moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the end of the 2019 Ramadan fast.

The statement by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Salisu Shehu, a professor, also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 30 top Muslim clerics across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

See full statement and contact details of the personalities below.

END OF RAMADAN 1440AH (2019G) FAST AND ‘IDUL-FITR CELEBRATIONS

۞يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْأَهِلَّةِۖ قُلْ هِيَ مَوَاقِيتُ لِلنَّاسِ وَالْحَجَّ

“They ask you, [O Muhammad], about the new moons. Say, “They are measurements of time for the people and for Hajj.”(Al-Baqarah 2: 189)

هُوَ الَّذِي جَعَلَ الشَّمْسَ ضِيَاءً وَالْقَمَرَ نُورًا وَقَدَّرَهُ مَنَازِلَ لِتَعْلَمُوا عَدَدَ السِّنِينَ وَالْحِسَابَۚ

“It is He who made the sun a shining light and the moon a derived light and determined for it phases – that you may know the number of years and account [of time].” (Yunus 10:5)

وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ اللَّيْلُ وَالنَّهَارُ وَالشَّمْسُ وَالْقَمَرُۚ لَا تَسْجُدُوا لِلشَّمْسِ وَلَا لِلْقَمَرِ وَاسْجُدُوا لِلَّهِ الَّذِي خَلَقَهُنَّ إِن كُنتُمْ إِيَّاهُ تَعْبُدُونَ

“And of His signs are the night and day and the sun and moon. Do not prostrate to the sun or to the moon, but prostate to Allah, who created them, if it should be Him that you worship.” (Fusilat 41:37)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that the Almighty Allah accept it from us as an act of Ibadah. Amin.

Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, June 3, 2019 equivalent to Ramadan 29, 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr.

If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1440 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.

Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.

In addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are:

S/N NAME PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1 Sheikh Dahir Bauchi 08036121311 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com 2 Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 08035537382 malamkabara@yahoo.com 3 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com 4 Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub 07032558231 Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com 5 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 08020878075 Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com 6 Alh. Abdullahi Umar 08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com 7 Prof. J.M. Kaura 08067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com 8 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com 9 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08029032575 habibelilory@ymail.com 10 Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim 08027091623 Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com 11 Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com 12 Sheikh Abdur-Razzaq Ishola 08023864448 hustaz@yahoo.com 08051111063 sheikh@al@abrartravels.com 13 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com 14 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 08028327463



08057752980 Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng



gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk 15 Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com 16 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com 17 Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu 08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com 18 Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku 0805 7041968 udukku@yahoo.com 19 Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com 20 Qadee Ahamad Bobboy 08035914285 adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com 21 Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni 08033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng



wazzioseni@gmail.com 22 Nurudeen Asunogie D. 08033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com 23 Sheikh Bala Lau 08037008805



08052426880 balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com 24 Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 08065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com 25 Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 08023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk 26 Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 08055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com 27 Sheikh Lukman Abdallah 08052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com 28 Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 08033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com 29 Sheikh Adam Idoko 08036759892 imamidoko@gmail.com 30 Alh. Yusuf Nwoha 08030966956



08026032997 yusufnwoha@gmail.com

While reminding the Ummah of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the Council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (i.e. the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

All media houses in the country are requested to kindly publicise the awaited announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto.

‘Id Mubarak in advance!

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA