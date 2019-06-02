End of Ramadan 2019: Sultan asks Nigerian Muslims to look out for new moon

prayer ground
Muslims praying. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the end of the 2019 Ramadan fast.

The statement by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Salisu Shehu, a professor, also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 30 top Muslim clerics across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

“Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, June 3, 2019 equivalent to Ramadan 29, 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr,” the statement said.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1440 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.

“Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.

See full statement and contact details of the personalities below.

END OF RAMADAN 1440AH (2019G) FAST AND ‘IDUL-FITR CELEBRATIONS

۞يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْأَهِلَّةِۖ قُلْ هِيَ مَوَاقِيتُ لِلنَّاسِ وَالْحَجَّ

“They ask you, [O Muhammad], about the new moons. Say, “They are measurements of time for the people and for Hajj.”(Al-Baqarah 2: 189)

هُوَ الَّذِي جَعَلَ الشَّمْسَ ضِيَاءً وَالْقَمَرَ نُورًا وَقَدَّرَهُ مَنَازِلَ لِتَعْلَمُوا عَدَدَ السِّنِينَ وَالْحِسَابَۚ

“It is He who made the sun a shining light and the moon a derived light and determined for it phases – that you may know the number of years and account [of time].” (Yunus 10:5)

وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ اللَّيْلُ وَالنَّهَارُ وَالشَّمْسُ وَالْقَمَرُۚ لَا تَسْجُدُوا لِلشَّمْسِ وَلَا لِلْقَمَرِ وَاسْجُدُوا لِلَّهِ الَّذِي خَلَقَهُنَّ إِن كُنتُمْ إِيَّاهُ تَعْبُدُونَ

“And of His signs are the night and day and the sun and moon. Do not prostrate to the sun or to the moon, but prostate to Allah, who created them, if it should be Him that you worship.” (Fusilat 41:37)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that the Almighty Allah accept it from us as an act of Ibadah. Amin.

Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, June 3, 2019 equivalent to Ramadan 29, 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr.

If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1440 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.

Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.

In addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted for information and clarification are:

S/NNAMEPHONE NO.E-MAIL
1Sheikh  Dahir Bauchi08036121311Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com
2Sheikh  Karibullah Kabara 08035537382malamkabara@yahoo.com
3Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin08033140010simwaljibril@yahoo.com
4Sheikh  Salihu Yaaqub 07032558231Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com
5Mal. Jafar Abubakar08020878075Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com
6Alh. Abdullahi Umar08037020607waziringwandu@yahoo.com
7Prof. J.M. Kaura08067050641Jmkaura56@yahoo.com
8Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363  Baumar277@gmail.com
9Sheikh  Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08029032575habibelilory@ymail.com
10Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim08027091623Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com
11Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen08035740333muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com
12Sheikh  Abdur-Razzaq Ishola08023864448hustaz@yahoo.com
08051111063sheikh@al@abrartravels.com  
13Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke08035050804jentleasad@yahoo.com
14Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje08028327463

08057752980		Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng

gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk
15Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com
16Prof. Usman El-Nafaty08062870892elnafaty@gmail.com
17Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu08038522693zubairusalisu@yahoo.com
18Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku0805 7041968 udukku@yahoo.com
19Imam Manu Muhammad08036999841limaminmisau@gmail.com
20Qadee Ahamad Bobboy08035914285adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com
21Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni08033574431oseni@unilorin.edu.ng

wazzioseni@gmail.com
22Nurudeen Asunogie D.08033533012hamdallah1999@yahoo.com
23Sheikh  Bala Lau08037008805

08052426880		balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com  
24Sheikh  Sani Yahaya Jingir08065687545ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com
25Sheikh  AbdurRahman Ahmad08023141752aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk
26Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen08055322087crescentgroup2000@gmail.com  
27Sheikh  Lukman Abdallah08052242252abuyatamaa@gmail.com
28Sheikh  Sulaiman Gumi08033139153ssgummi@gmail.com
29Sheikh Adam Idoko 08036759892imamidoko@gmail.com
30Alh. Yusuf Nwoha08030966956

08026032997		yusufnwoha@gmail.com

While reminding the Ummah of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the Council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (i.e. the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

All media houses in the country are requested to kindly publicise the awaited announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto.

‘Id Mubarak in advance!

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA

