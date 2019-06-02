UNGA Presidency Election: Buhari sends delegation to New York

Ahead of election for the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on June 4, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, sent a Federal Government delegation to support Nigeria’s candidate, Tijjani Muhammad- Bande.

If he wins, Mr Bande, who is the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, will become the second Nigerian to be elected President of UNGA.

Joseph Garba, a retired Nigerian Army major-general who previously served as foreign affairs minister under the then military government, held the position between 1989 and 1990.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mustapha Sulaiman, is leading the delegation, a press release by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, stated.

Other members of the delegation are the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Bello Gusau; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“President Buhari is confident that Nigeria’s Presidency of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly will provide a unique opportunity for Nigeria to lead the global call to tackle the political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world,” Mr Shehu said in the statement.

“Nigeria looks forward to working with UN member states to promote international peace and security, prevent conflict, strengthen global action to tackle climate change, ensure inclusion, human rights, and empowerment of youth and women.

“Nigeria hopes to build on progress made under Ecuador’s Presidency of the 73rd Assembly led by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, and further promote key themes that President Buhari has championed on the global stage since 2015, which include climate change, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and establishing functional anti-corruption mechanisms to assist countries like Nigeria to recover and repatriate stolen funds.”

