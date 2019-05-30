We did not arrest Rochas Okorocha – EFCC

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has denied arresting Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State.

There had been media reports that Mr Okorocha was arrested alongside his wife, Nkechi, and two others by the EFCC on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES, on May 20, reported that the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, confirmed that the anti-graft agency was investigating Mr Okorocha.

”I am sorry the reports are fake news,” he said.

Asked if an investigation was being carried out regarding the former governor, Mr Magu responded, “definitely”.

Mr Okorocha enjoyed immunity from arrest and prosecution for the eight years he was governor. He left office on Wednesday and was succeeded by Emeka Ihedioha.

