Malami steps down as Nigeria’s justice minister

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said funds recovered by his ministry stood at N270 billion from N19.5 billion in 2015.

Mr Malami said this during a valedictory session to mark the end of his tenure as the ministry’s helmsman in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Vanguard newspaper, Mr Malami also said the government was already trying to ensure the return of asset worth $500million from France, the United States and the Island of Jersey.

He recounted the efforts which resulted in the refund of the Abacha loot from Switzerland, adding that the sum recovered was N322.5 million.

“The fund has since been repatriated back to Nigeria and is now being managed by the National Social Investment Office under the supervision of the World Bank. It is aimed to support households who are living below the poverty line across the country,” the paper quoted Mr Malami.

Mr Malami explained that N19.5 billion had previously been recovered by the ministry before the commencement of the outgoing administration.

“It may interest you to know that as at 29th May 2015, the balance in the recovery account of the Federal Government of Nigeria stood at N19. 5billion. The balance has geometrically increased to N279 billion as at 22nd November 2017 and counting.

Mr Malami also recounted the drafting of the presidential executive order six and eight as efforts initiated by the justice ministry. He said they were both created to safeguard public wealth.

“These instruments have uniquely revolutionised the War against corruption in Nigeria.”

Mr Malami listed the achievements of the justice ministry in its implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Mr Malami became Nigeria’s justice minister in November 2015, succeeding Mohammed Adoke.

The justice ministry under his tenure had worked with other sectors in the war against corruption to ensure the prosecution of politically exposed persons, most prominent of whom is the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Mr Malami’s administration was involved in a number of controversies, especially his obvious support for the continued detention of Dasuki, despite several court orders for his release.

With his recent decision, the ministry’s permanent secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, will lead the ministry till a new minister is appointed in the second tenure of the current administration.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.