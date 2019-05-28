Man hangs self in Borno Govt House

Borno state on map used to illustrate the story
Borno state on map used to illustrate the story

A middle age man, John Achagwa, who is a chief steward at the Government House Maiduguri, Borno State, has committed suicide.

He was found dead hanging by the branch of a tree.

No one could yet say why he took his own life.

But his colleagues at work said he was seen wearing moody looks all through the morning till afternoon when he suddenly disappeared.

Another colleague who would not want to be named told PREMIUM TIMES that “he was not in good mood throughout today and at a point, he even asked me to help him delete a particular number off his phone and I told him I don’t know how to do it.

“He was with us till about 1.30 p.m. When we went for prayer and came back, we couldn’t find him. We thought he stepped out. But later someone called our attention that a man was hanging by his neck at the back of the lodge.

Mr Achagwa presumably took his life on the eve of the inauguration of the new state governor.

Those who knew him well said he had retired about three years ago but was retained by the state government due to his exceptional cooking skills.

His body was brought down from the tree by security officials at about 3:20 p.m.

Mr Achagwa, who was very popular within the Government House, had served almost all governors that ruled in Borno state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.