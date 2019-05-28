N4bn probe: Court orders arrest of Kano Emir’s Chief of Staff, two others

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of three persons, including Mannir Sanusi, the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The three were dragged before the court by the Kano State Public Complainant and Anti-corruption Commission for failing to honour its invitation in a N4 billion fraud investigation against the Emir of Kano.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Idris ordered the arrest of Mr Sanusi, who holds the traditional title of Damburan Kano, Mujitaba Abba and the Accountant of Kano Emirate Council, Sani Muhammad-Kwaru, over their alleged refusal to honour the commission’s invitation.

The commission wrote to the court seeking an order of arrest against the three palace officials.

Mr Idris consequently issued and signed the arrest warrant sequel to a motion by Salisu Tahir, Chief State counsel.

Mr Tahir had said that the request was based on the provision of Section 38 of the enabling Law establishing the Commission.

NAN recalled that the Commission had invited four people in connection to the allegation, of which only one person, Isa Bayero, alias Isa Pilot, who was a former scribe to the Emirate Council, honoured the invitation.

When contacted, the Chairman of the commission, Muhiyi Magaji, said the three persons that have an arrest warrant on their heads are the principal suspects in the case.

He said the commission had already requested security operatives to enforce the order and arrest the three persons. (NAN)

