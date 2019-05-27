JUST IN: Nigerian govt declares May 29 public holiday

Eagles Square Abuja used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Logbaby]
Eagles Square Abuja used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Logbaby]

The federal government has declared Wednesday, May 29, as work-free day to mark the 2019 presidential inauguration.

This was announced in a statement by the permanent secretary at the interior ministry, Georgina Ehuriah.

According to Ms Ehuriah, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election and Nigerians for the successful conduct of the 2019 elections.
He called on Nigerians to support the policies and programmes of the in-coming administration which he said: “are all geared towards the improvement of the lives of the citizens, as well as the unity, growth and development of the Nation, as it moves to the next level.”
“He expressed confidence that with the collaboration of all Nigerians, the Nation would be transformed in the next four years to a country that would be the envy of other Nations.”
The minister wished the “incoming administration a most fulfilling tenure and Nigerians a memorable Presidential Inauguration Day.”
Although the presidential inauguration will hold on May 29, a more elaborate event is scheduled for June 12 which has now been designated as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.