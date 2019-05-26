Book on Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, for launch on Monday

Related News

A book of essays in honour of frontline journalist, Dapo Olorunyomi, will be unveiled on May 27, at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Mr Olorunyomi, who was among the team that founded the hard-hitting TheNews/Tempo magazines in the 1990s, is the publisher of foremost online newspaper PREMIUM TIMES.

The book, edited by Chido Onumah and Frederick Adetiba, has over 90 contributions from a spectrum of Mr Olorunyomi’s teachers, colleagues, associates and mentees.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, a long-time associate of Mr Olorunyomi, is expected to lead dignitaries to the event. Other special guests are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; and veteran journalist and politician, Chris Anyanwu.

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the keynote address while the publisher of Daily Trust, Kabiru Yusuf, will chair the occasion.

The book of essays was conceived after Mr. Olorunyomi’s 60th birthday in November 2017.

Contributors to the volume include renowned academics, media executives, journalists, activists and politicians who offered insights into Mr Olorunyomi’s patriotism, courage, brilliance and acts of generosity through different phases of his life.

Among the contributors are Bola Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu, Rauf Aregbesola, Biodun Jeyifo, Ropo Sekoni, Umaru Pate, Lai Oso, Femi Falana, Dare Babarinsa, Kunle Ajibade, Sola Olorunyomi, Tunde Akanni, Tobi Oluwatola, Kole Shettima, Jude Ilo, Abdul Mahmud, Lanre Idowu, Ibim Semenitari, Idowu Obasa, Jibrin Ibrahim, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, Gbemiga Ogunleye, Richard Akinnola, Sunday Dare, Eze Anaba, Azu Ishiekwene, Owei Lakemfa, Oke Epia, Farooq Kperogi, Ohimai Godwin Amaize and Lara Owoeye-Wise. The book has a foreword by celebrated poet and author, Odia Ofeimun, and will be reviewed by Chidi Odinkalu.

The Cco-editor of the book, Chido Onumah, said the idea of the book was to document and celebrate Mr Olorunyomi as an accomplished journalist, and to underline the contributions of the media in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Dapo is a symbol of how through an independent media and vibrant civil society citizens can press for a better deal.

“The idea behind this book is to celebrate people while they are here with us. We feel that someone like Dapo who has sacrificed his all for us deserves to be honoured while alive.

“As readers will note in essay after essay, more than 90 persons came up with their individual testimonies about this man; his courage, integrity, dedication, selflessness and brilliance,” Mr. Onumah noted.

He said beyond the launch, the editors and the publishers plan to make the book available throughout the country, and beyond.