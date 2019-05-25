Gov. Yari speaks on APC’s loss of Zamfara

Related News

The Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has said his All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the battle for the state because that was what God willed.

In a statement by the governor’s media adviser, Ibrahim Dosara, Mr Yari said he and the party had accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that APC lacked candidates for all elections in the state, as there were no proper primary elections.

The apex court directed the electoral commission, INEC, to issue certificates of return to candidates who came second in the polls.

Candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) benefited from the ruling.

On Saturday, INEC confirmed PDP’s Bello Matawalle as the state’s governor-elect.

The Zamfara government statement quoted Mr Yari as saying the party and its supporters in the state “have done everything possible to ensure APC did not lose Zamfara state but as Allah wanted, the party lost the state.”

Read full text of the statement:

“WE ACCEPT SUPREME COURT VERDICT ” – GOV YARI .

The Executive Governor of Zamfara state Hon ( Dr ) Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has on Saturday, May 25th 2019 said his administration and the good loyal APC members in Zamfara state have accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court of Friday May 24th, 2019 which nullified the elections of the state APC conducted in 2019.

The Gov was addressing a gathering of the APC at the Government House Gusau.

The Gov said the party members and its supporters in the state have done everything possible to ensure APC did not loose Zamfara state but as Allah wanted, the party lost the state.

He said the members have also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened.

Gov Yari therefore urged all members of the party as well as other citizens of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

Gov Yari also directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

He also promised to carry all members along to the next level and urged them to be more united.

Signed

Mal Ibrahim Dosara

Hon Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Zamfara state

( Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication)

25/05/2019