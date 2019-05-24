Insecurity: Katsina Emirate cancels Sallah Durbar

Related News

The Katsina Emirate Council has announced the cancellation of traditional durbar as part of the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebrations, citing security reasons.

Katsina is President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.

Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, earlier in the week announced the cancellation of celebrations for his swearing-in for a second term in office, citing similar reasons.

In a statement on Friday, the secretary of the Katsina emirate council, Bello Ifo, said the cancellation was in response to the spate of armed attacks on some villages in the state.

The statement listed recent victimised communities to include Batsari, Dan Musa, Kankara and Wagini.

Rural communities in Katsina have witnessed a series of attacks attributed to bandits, as well as cases of kidnap for ransom.

Governor Aminu Masari’s in-law was last month abducted in the metropolis.

About a month later, Mr Buhari’s relative and traditional ruler of the president’s community, Musa Umar, was also abducted.

Nothing has been heard about Mr Umar, three weeks after his abduction.

The emirate said the pageantry characteristics of the durbar would now be replaced with special prayers ”over the issue.”

“For these, the emirate council has decided to suspend the Sallah Durbar and all other festivities as a way of commiserating with those affected by this calamity,” the statement partly reads.

The council said aside from the Eid prayers, there would be special prayers for peace in the state.