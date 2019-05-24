Insecurity: Katsina Emirate cancels Sallah Durbar

Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir
Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The Katsina Emirate Council has announced the cancellation of traditional durbar as part of the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebrations, citing security reasons.

Katsina is President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.

Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, earlier in the week announced the cancellation of celebrations for his swearing-in for a second term in office, citing similar reasons.

In a statement on Friday, the secretary of the Katsina emirate council, Bello Ifo, said the cancellation was in response to the spate of armed attacks on some villages in the state.

The statement listed recent victimised communities to include Batsari, Dan Musa, Kankara and Wagini.

Rural communities in Katsina have witnessed a series of attacks attributed to bandits, as well as cases of kidnap for ransom.

Governor Aminu Masari’s in-law was last month abducted in the metropolis.

About a month later, Mr Buhari’s relative and traditional ruler of the president’s community, Musa Umar, was also abducted.

Nothing has been heard about Mr Umar, three weeks after his abduction.

The emirate said the pageantry characteristics of the durbar would now be replaced with special prayers ”over the issue.”

“For these, the emirate council has decided to suspend the Sallah Durbar and all other festivities as a way of commiserating with those affected by this calamity,” the statement partly reads.

The statement from the Katsina Emirate

The council said aside from the Eid prayers, there would be special prayers for peace in the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.