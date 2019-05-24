FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles start with big win over Qatar

Related News

The Nigeria U20 team on Friday started their campaign at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 on a blistering note.

The team defeated Qatar 4-0 in their Group D curtain-raiser.

The Flying Eagles got two goals in the first half and added another two in the second 45 minutes to secure the emphatic victory.

Maxwell Effiom with a first-time volley broke the deadlock for Nigeria before Okechukwa Offia doubled the advantage for the Flying Eagles inside the first 25 minutes.

Captain of the Nigeria U20s Ikuowem Utin provided the assists for the two goals with his dashing runs down the flanks.

Qatar did have their chances. Zulkifilu Rabiu catapulted himself across the Tychy turf to make an outstanding block from Yusuf Abdurisag, and Nigeria goalkeeper Olawale Oremade was alert to break up a three-on-one break from which the underdogs should have made more.

They were further punished by esteemed Manchester City midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru making it 3-0 before Aliu Salawudeen’s swivel and shot completed the rout.

The teams return to action on Monday, when Qatar face Ukraine and Nigeria encounter USA.