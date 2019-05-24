Supreme Court upholds Governor Fayemi’s election

Related News

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as the governor of Ekiti State.

A five-member panel of the court unanimously dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking to nullify the outcome of the July 2018 exercise.

PREMIUM TIMES was not in court, but other media media outlets that were present, including The Guardian, reported that the court dismissed the PDP’s petition as lacking in merit.

The PDP and its candidate in the election, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, had alleged widespread irregularities in the election, asking the court to overturn the results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission had declared Mr Fayemi winner with 197,459 votes to defeat Mr Olusola-Eleka, who scored 178,121.

Details shortly…