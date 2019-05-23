N1.9bn alleged fraud: Court revokes bail, issues bench warrant against Ex-Gov Babangida Aliyu

Ex-Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu of Niger state

The Minna Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday issued bench warrants for the arrest of former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger State and his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko.

The judge, Aminu Aliyu, also revoked the earlier bail granted Messrs Aliyu and Nasko by Justice Yellim Bogoro for failure to respect hearing notices served on them to appear in court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Messrs Aliyu and Nasko were ordered to appear in court on Thursday for re-arraignment after their alleged N1.9 billion fraud case was re-assigned to Justice Aliyu.

Their counsel did not show up.

Olajide Ayodele, Counsel to the former governor, however, sent a letter praying for an adjournment.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

(NAN)

