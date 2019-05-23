Buhari chairs police council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council which comprises the country’s 36 state governors and the chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The meeting began at 3 p.m. and sources at the villa said it was convened by Mr Buhari to consider the confirmation of the acting Inspector General of the Police, Mohammed Adamu, as a substantive IGP.

Section 27 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution also identifies the IGP as a member of the council. He was, however, not attending Thursday’s meeting.

The section says “The Nigeria Police Council shall comprise the following members – (a) the President who shall be the Chairman; (b) the Governor of each State of the Federation; (c) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and (d) the Inspector-General of Police”.

Section 28 (c), of the constitution also identified the functions of the council to include; “(a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

(b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and

(c) advising the President on the appointment of the inspector-General of Police”.

Mr Adamu was appointed acting IGP in January this year after the resignation of former IG, Ibrahim Idris after he attained the mandatory age of retirement, which is 60 years.

