Nigerian Senate passes bill to change YABATECH to City University of Technology

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday passed a bill to convert the Yaba College of Technology (YABATCH) to City University of Technology.

The bill seeking the conversion was sponsored by Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos-APC). It was read the first time on November 16, 2016.

In his lead debate, Mr Ashafa argued that Nigeria’s march towards providing education for all in the shortest possible time informed his introduction of the bill.

He said the new university will encourage the advancement of’ learning among other benefits.

The institution will “Provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them;

“Encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in all fields of learning with an emphasis on technical education;

“Relate its activities to the social, cultural and economic needs of the people of Nigeria; and undertake any other activities appropriate for a university of the highest standards,” he stated.

Mr Ashafa said the country should be ready to adjust its educational institutions in line with its aim of becoming one of the world’s leading economies as currently being pursued by the government.

He added that the institution will help bridge technological challenges inherent in such projections.

When the bill is enacted into law, he said the institution will have the power to establish campuses, institute professorships and readerships, award fellowships and scholarships, grant degrees, diplomas, certificates as well as honorary degrees.

He stated that section 8 of the bill has provided that all property held by or on behalf of YABATECH shall be vested in the university and be held by it for the purposes of the university.

“Notably, all the staff hereby transferred to the university and previous service shall count as service for the purposes of any pension payable by the university,” he added.

The bill was passed in a unanimous vote by the lawmakers.

New Polytechnic in Lagos

Similarly, the Senate passed a bill for the establishment of The Federal Polytechnic, Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Mr Ashafa said the polytechnic will provide full-time courses in technology, applied science management and other fields of studies.

He added that the institution will provide knowledge “In such other fields of applied learning relevant to the needs of the development of Nigeria in the area of industrial and agricultural production and distribution and for research in the development and adaptation of techniques as the Council may from time to time determine.”

The Polytechnic, he said, will grant National Diplomas (ND) and Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Technology, Applied Science Management and other related fields.

The bill was also passed by the lawmakers.

