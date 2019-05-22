Senate concurs with Reps, pass 8 bills for Buhari’s assent

Related News

The Senate, on Wednesday, concurred with the House of Representatives on eight bills, passing them for third reading.

They include Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Bill, Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Est, etc) Bill, Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill, and Corporate Bodies (Members Emolument) Act (Repeal) Bill.

Others are National Institute for Brackish Water Fisheries Research, Ngo-Andoni (Est, etc) Bill, Nigeria Council for Management Development Bill, Traffic Warden Service Bill and Nigeria Road Safety Commission Bill.

The passage followed the presentation of the bills by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, at a plenary presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

Presenting the eight bills, Mr Lawan said having gone through the rigorous screening in the lower house, they deserve attention from the upper house and urged senators to consider them for quick passage.

When Saraki put the question on a voice vote the lawmakers unanimously adopted it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight bills, which were given accelerated hearing, would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent. (NAN)