Senate concurs with Reps, pass 8 bills for Buhari’s assent

IGP Mohammed Adamu at the Senate plenary today
Senate plenary

The Senate, on Wednesday, concurred with the House of Representatives on eight bills, passing them for third reading.

They include Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Bill, Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Est, etc) Bill, Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill, and Corporate Bodies (Members Emolument) Act (Repeal) Bill.

Others are National Institute for Brackish Water Fisheries Research, Ngo-Andoni (Est, etc) Bill, Nigeria Council for Management Development Bill, Traffic Warden Service Bill and Nigeria Road Safety Commission Bill.

The passage followed the presentation of the bills by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, at a plenary presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

Presenting the eight bills, Mr Lawan said having gone through the rigorous screening in the lower house, they deserve attention from the upper house and urged senators to consider them for quick passage.

When Saraki put the question on a voice vote the lawmakers unanimously adopted it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight bills, which were given accelerated hearing, would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.