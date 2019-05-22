Buhari, Ministers hold valedictory FEC meeting

(l-r) SGF Mr. Boss Mustapher; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal executve Council Meeting at the aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 13/06/2018
(l-r) SGF Mr. Boss Mustapher; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal executve Council Meeting at the aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 13/06/2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a valedictory meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting is holding inside the council chamber of State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting began at 11. 03 am after the arrival of the president into the council chamber.

As is the usual practice, journalists were asked to excuse the meeting after opening prayers.

Mr Buhari is expected to dissolve the cabinet which he constituted in December 2015.

The president was re-elected in the 2019 election and would be sworn in for his second term on May 29.

In attendance at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, Head of Service of the Federations, Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and 31 ministers.

More details to come.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.