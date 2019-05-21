FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N616.19 billion for April

Ahmed Idris
Accountant General of the Federation , Ahmed Idris

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, on Tuesday said the federal government shared N616.19 billion as revenue generated in April to the three tiers of government.

The amount showed a decrease of about N1.37 billion from what was shared in March.

Mr Idris, represented by the Director of Funds, Office of the AGF, Mohammed Usman, said this at a news conference at the end of the monthly Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja.

Giving a breakdown of the revenue accrued in April, Idris said the mineral revenue increased by N56.8 billion, moving from N308.44 billion in March to N365.24 billion in April.

In addition, he said the non-mineral revenue increased by N15.46 billion, that is from N138.2 billion in March to N153.66 billion in April.

“The gross statutory revenue of N518.91 billion received for the month is higher than the N446.64 billion received in the previous month by N72.26 billion.

“Revenues from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), import duty and Companies Income Tax recorded significant increases while Oil Royalty and Export duty decreased substantially.

“Value Added Tax also increased marginally from N88.49 billion in March to N92.72 billion in April,” he said.

In summary, Mr Idris said the federal government received N239.65 billion, States got N121.55 billion and local governments received N93.71 billion.

In addition, N46.25 billion, representing 13 per cent of the mineral revenue was shared to oil producing states.

Mr Idris said as at May 21, the money left in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $144 million.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.