Presidential Tribunal: Police issue traffic advisory as Atiku application hearing opens

The police in Abuja on Tuesday said they will block some major roads in the federal capital as part of security measures near the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday.

The tribunal has been sitting at the Court of Appeal Headquarters between the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone.

On Wednesday, it will hold the first substantive sitting on the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party against the Independent National Electoral Commission and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Abubakar had filed an application seeking to compel the president of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself from the five-member tribunal.

Mr Abubakar cited Mrs Bulkachuwa’s marriage to a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The jurist’s husband, Mohammed Bulkachuwa, emerged a senator-elect in February in Bauchi State, after winning the party’s primaries amidst allegations of fraud.

In anticipation of the crowd that may besiege the court on Wednesday morning, the police said there will be diversion of traffic by Goodluck Ebele Way and Shehu Shagari Way.

The police apologised to those who have businesses on those routes, but urged them to find alternatives because the advisory was a necessary security measure.