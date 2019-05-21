‘Soldier’ who attacked veteran musician Baba Fryo arrested

The 'soldier' who allegedly beat Baba Fryo (Photos by Baba Fryo)
The 'soldier' who allegedly beat Baba Fryo (Photos by Baba Fryo)

Veteran Nigerian musician, Baba Fryo, has said that one of the soldiers who beat him up on Sunday has been arrested.

The musician told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that he was assaulted and humiliated by some soldiers in Ojo, Lagos.

He said he did not know the identities of the soldiers.

The singer, who said he reported the matter at the Ojo Cantonment Barracks in Lagos, is in high spirits as one of his attackers has been arrested.

The singer shared the update alongside a photo of the soldier in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent on Tuesday morning.

His message read, ”This is one of the unknown fake soldiers that deliberately beat up our living legend Babafryo Igweh yesterday without a reason.

People need to be very careful these days as there so are many Babylonians posing as soldiers.

“I am very proud of the Nigerian Army and OC MP Ojo Cantonment Capt. A.S ATUNWA for his effective investigations and action taking in this matter. We give thanks to the most high God.

“The picture below is the picture of the very fake soldier. He has been arrested by the military police Ojo cantonment. His name is Muhammed Ishaq.

The ‘soldier’ who allegedly beat Baba Fryo (Photos by Baba Fryo)

Thank you Nigerian Army Ojo cantonment.’’

Baba Fryo ruled the Nigerian music scene in the early 1990s alongside the likes of Daddy Showkey , Mighty Mouse, Marvellous Benji, and Daddy Fresh.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.