Police arrest 70 suspected kidnappers, recover weapons in Katsina — CP

The police in Katsina State on Monday said they have arrested more than 70 suspected kidnappers since across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, said this at a press briefing in Katsina on the achievements recorded by Operation Puff Adder in the state.

He said the police also recovered 43 AK 47 rifles, two Light Assault Rifles, 19 Dane guns, two pump action rifles, and two pistols during the period under review.

Others were five motor vehicles, 44 motorcycles, 200 cartridges, 25 litres of Jerry cans loaded with fuel, five bags of food items, and over 1,500 ammunition, among others.

The commissioner further said the police had succeeded in arresting the kidnappers of Governor Aminu Masari’s 80-year-old mother-in-law, Hauwa Yusuf.

He said those arrested were Abdullahi Sani, 23, Abubakar Dani, 25, Rabe Hamza, 30, Marwana Gide, 25, and Abdulhakim Bishir, 22.

The commissioner further said the suspects had confessed to the crime and were now assisting the police in their investigation.

The CP said the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s mother-in-law was kidnapped on the eve of the governorship and state assembly elections in Match 9, 2019.

NAN gathered that the victim regained her freedom after payment of about N30 million ransom to the kidnappers.

Mr Buba urged the public to continue to provide the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of more criminals in the state.

He also warned people in communities to desist from aiding or selling food and fuel to bandits. (NAN)