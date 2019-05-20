We are investigating Okorocha — EFCC

Related News

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has confirmed the commission is investigating the outgoing Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Magu disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

Asked if an investigation is being carried out regarding the outgoing state governor, he responded, “definitely”.

The official then said ”an investigation has to get to a particular level before it is let (out) to the media to avoid it being jeopardised”.

He said the EFCC is carrying out numerous investigations currently.

”Of course, we are doing a couple of checks, we are investigating almost ‘everybody’. But it has to get to some level for us to come out to the media. If not, it will jeopardise the process of investigation,” Mr Magu added.

Backstory

Mr Okorocha has had a tumultuous relationship with the national chairman with the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, since the conduct of the party’s state primary elections held in October 2018.

The governor wanted his former chief of staff and son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him as the next governor of the state.

His son-in-law, however, lost the APC ticket to contest as the governorship candidate of the party. He lost to Hope Uzodinma, a senator representing Orlu constituency of the state.

This development saw him defect to the Action Alliance (AA) where he lost to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Mr Okorocha, who was later suspended by his party for anti-party activities, contest election to go to the Senate. INEC later withdrew its earlier declaration of Mr Okorocha as winner, saying it was done under duress.

On May 15, Mr Okorocha filed two separate fundamental rights enforcement suits and accused Mr Oshiomhole and other leaders of the party of a conspiracy to prompt the EFCC to arrest and detain him.