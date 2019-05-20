Four Nigerians arrested for drug trafficking in India

Related News

Four Nigerians residing in India have been arrested by the Indian police after illicit drugs were allegedly found on them in Mumbai Suburban district.

According to a report published by The Times of India on Monday, The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested the Nigerians with cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh (about N1.3 Million).

The state police said in a statement that the Nigerians were arrested on Sunday by the ANC patrolling unit near the old check-post on Aarey Road, a suburb of the city of Mumbai.

“Police teams spotted a taxi carrying four Nigerian nationals and brought it to a halt, on the basis of suspicion, after tailing it for some distance.

“The four persons were searched and we recovered 40 grams of cocaine worth about 2.4 lakh in the illicit market,” the police added.

The official identified the four as Paul Osinakachi (31), Okichiku Matince (35), Godswil Chitachi (27), and Reuben Godwin (26).

The police said the suspects have been charged under the India Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had urged Nigerians travelling aboard to ensure they obey the laws of the land of their host.

Many Nigerians are being detained in different countries like Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and others for similar crimes.

On May 13, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia released two Nigerians, Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar, after they were arrested at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, for allegedly smuggling tramadol, an offence punishable by death in the Arab country.

They were, however, released after an intervention by the Nigerian government, which said the act was carried out by a drug cartel at the Nigerian airport.