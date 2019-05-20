Buhari appoints new Managing Director for FAAN

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Rabiu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This was contained in a statement by James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja on Monday.

According to Mr Odaudu, the new MD, who is a flight captain, will take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Saleh Dunoma.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

The new MD is an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airport Council International (ACI) accredited airport professional.

He holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

Until his new appointment, Mr Yadudu was the Director of Airport Operations of FAAN.

(NAN)

