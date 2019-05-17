Minimum Wage: Corps members to receive N30,000 monthly stipend

A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi on Monday (13/8/18). 04366/14/8/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/HB/NAN
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, says the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members will earn the new minimum wage of N30,000 as allowance.

According to a report on Friday by The Nation newspaper, Mrs Ahmed disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the ministry has verified N649.434 billion as the outstanding balance to be refunded to state governments.

“NYSC allowance also has to increase to N30,000. So, I cannot give you projections right now because the negotiations are not yet concluded.”

“Apart from the increase of the minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000, there is also a consequential adjustment that we have to negotiate with the labour unions,” she said.

“The other aspect that should be clear is that there is an increase for the NYSC as well because NYSC, by its Act, is designed that they earn the minimum wage.”

On April 25, the NYSC former Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure, debunked a rumour that government had raised corps members’ monthly stipend to N31,800.

The one-year compulsory scheme was established in 1973 by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, after the Nigerian civil war in 1973 in a bid to reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country.

It was designed for young graduates within the country and in the diaspora, between the ages of 18 and 30 for national service.

The administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 increased the stipend from N7,500 to N19,800.

