JUST IN: New Northern governors’ forum chairman emerges

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has been elected as the chairman of the northern governors’ forum which comprises 19 members.

The second-term governor was elected during the forum’s meeting held on Friday in Kaduna.

The forum’s outgoing chairman and Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this at the end of the meeting.

He said Mr Lalong’s tenure will begin May 29.

The elated governor while accepting the nomination, promised not to betray the people of the region and his colleagues.

According to him, ”the confidence bestowed on him will not be in vain‎.”

He described the outgoing chairman as very hard working ‎leader, ”who did well in transforming the forum.”

“I’m indebted to you for electing me as the northern governors’ chairman. I will be stepping into the shoes of a very hard-working chairman, who is now moving to the National Assembly.

“I can assure that I will do my best not to betray the trust of my colleagues,” he said.

