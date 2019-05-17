APC secretariat burgled, documents, air conditioners, TVs, others stolen

From left: National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; APC Chieftain, Alhaji Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the APC National Executive Committee meeting at the partys Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday (30/8/18). 04715/30/8/2018/Hogan Bassey/ICE/NAN
From left: National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; APC Chieftain, Alhaji Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the APC National Executive Committee meeting at the partys Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday (30/8/18). 04715/30/8/2018/Hogan Bassey/ICE/NAN

Unidentified persons on Wednesday ransacked the secretariat of the Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC), carting away sensitive documents and damaging some property.

They were said to have vandalised the ceilings, air conditioners, pumping machines, television sets, and chairs in various offices in the Secretariat.

The Chairman of the party, Derin Adebiyi, made this known on Thursday while addressing a press conference on Abeokuta.

He said the attack occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday, with the offices broken into including those of the state Chairman, Secretary and the Organising Secretary, among others.

While condemning the incident, Mr Adebiyi noted that the intention of the mastermind of the burglary remained unknown but suspicious, “since it is coming barely two weeks to the end of Gov Amosun’s tenure.”

He, however, said the incident had been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigation.

“The party condemns the incident in the strongest terms as barbaric and uncalled for. This trend is worrisome as it is believed that the incident is targeted at destabilising the activities of the party as the governor winds down.

“We wish to state that the Ogun chapter of APC is a peaceful and law abiding political party.

“Our party believes in the rule of law and due process. In this regard, the party has reported the matter to the security agencies for investigation,” he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.