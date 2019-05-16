Adamawa community ‘under Boko Haram attack’

Related News

￼Shuwa village in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State is currently under Boko Haram attack, fleeing residents have said.

The village, which is 7km away from Michika, is reportedly under the siege of the insurgents.

A fleeing resident, Abawu Kefas, said there was confusion in the area.

“This night attack has placed the people of Michika and its environs into a great tension as many are fleeing,” he said.

A local vigilante, assisting security operatives in the area , also confirmed the attack.

“As I am talking to you now, people of Duhu and Gulak communities have deserted the area for fear of similar attack.

“Houses, shops are being razed down by the Boko Haram boys,” he said.

Efforts to get the military spokesman to confirm have been futile.