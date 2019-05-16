Adamawa community ‘under Boko Haram attack’

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

￼Shuwa village in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State is currently under Boko Haram attack, fleeing residents have said.

The village, which is 7km away from Michika, is reportedly under the siege of the insurgents.

A fleeing resident, Abawu Kefas, said there was confusion in the area.

“This night attack has placed the people of Michika and its environs into a great tension as many are fleeing,” he said.

A local vigilante, assisting security operatives in the area , also confirmed the attack.

“As I am talking to you now, people of Duhu and Gulak communities have deserted the area for fear of similar attack.

“Houses, shops are being razed down by the Boko Haram boys,” he said.

Efforts to get the military spokesman to confirm have been futile.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.