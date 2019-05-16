Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding hours after President Muhammadu Buhari departed Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to perform lesser Hajj.

Today’s meeting is coming a day after the federal cabinet met. The meeting was chaired by Mr Buhari.

Today’s meeting began at about 4 p.m.