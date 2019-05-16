EFCC interrogates National Assembly clerk, seizes his international passport

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday interrogated the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, over financial transactions of the National Assembly, Sahara Reporters has reported.

According to the report, the EFCC also seized Mr Sani-Omolori’s international passport. He was said to have “duly cooperated with EFCC officers.”

Mr Sani-Omolori’s interrogation was said to have lasted for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apart from the records of the financial dealings of the National Assembly, the anti-graft agency also reportedly quizzed Mr Sani-Omolori on the forthcoming inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

A top official of the EFCC, who asked not to be mentioned, confirmed the report to PREMIUM TIMES.

The source, however, dismissed reports that Mr Sani-Omolori was quizzed about the forthcoming inauguration of the next National Assembly.

”The clerk’s grilling was based on a petition received and filed by staff of National Assembly, the petition concerns the finances of the National Assembly,” the source said.

Meanwhile, EFCC spokesperson, Toni Orilade, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was not aware of the interrogation.

“I am not aware of the matter, because I have not been briefed. When I get information in respect thereof, I shall communicate with you immediately,” he said.

Efforts to reach Mr Sani-Omolori for comments were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his known phone number.