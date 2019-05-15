Zlatan, three others freed, Naira Marley still in EFCC custody

Related News

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), has been freed while Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) is still being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The musicians and three others were released on Tuesday night.

Zlatan was released alongside his crew members, Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed that the suspects were released on administrative bail.

“There is overwhelming evidence against Naira Marley; so we can’t afford to release him on administrative bail like Zlatan and the three others.

“That Zlatan has been released does not mean they have been discharged and acquitted. Naira Marley is still in our custody and will be charged to court soon and we will make the charges known in an official statement soon.”

It has also been reported that Davido facilitated Zlatan’s release by allegedly hiring a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who helped in securing the bail of the singer.

The EFCC, however, said such report is not true.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Naira Marley’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early hours of Friday.

The 24 years old Zlatan, also known as Zlatan Ibile, launched his career in 2017. He is best known for his hit song, “My Body” and the “Shaku Shaku” dance step. He became famous in January 2019, after he featured on Davido’s song titled ‘bum bum’.

Naira Marley, on the other hand, is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.

The EFCC last year launched Operation Cyber Storm to curb the activities of internet fraudsters.

Over 150 suspects have been reportedly arrested across the country.