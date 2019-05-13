UTME: JAMB releases list of suspended CBT centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has released the list of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres suspended for aiding examination malpractices across the country.
The centres were suspected to have connived with suspects during April’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) across Nigeria.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the board announced the release of the 2019 UTME results.
The results of the April 11 and 17 university admissions tests had long been expected. The board said the results were initially delayed by investigations into suspected cheating in some centres.
Out of the 1,826,839 candidates who sat for the UTME, the board released the results of 1,792,719 candidates.
The board also said 34,120 results were withheld, including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified ”as identical twins and siblings.”
See below the names of the suspended centres:
|S/No
|State
|Ref. No
|Centre Name
|Infractions
|Sanction
|Remarks
|DURING REGISTRATION
|1
|Abia
|UTME2017/01010010
|MatarMiseriCordiae Human Empowerment Centre, 4B Obohia Road, Aba, Abia State.
|1. Allowed Cybercafes to operate at the centre facilities
|1. Access Code withdrawn
|2. Extortion of candidates
|2. Centre Suspended for 1 year by the Governing Board
|2
|Abia
|UTME2017/01070005
|PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA SOUTH L.G.A, ABIA STATE CTR 1
|1. Moved SIM/router to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|4
|ABIA
|UTME2019/01000001
|Oxymoron Computers Owaza SCE School, Ukwa West LGA
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Poor Networking, Faulty Generator, No Backup Generator)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|5
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01100001
|Gates Gifted and Talented Educational Services Ltd.Otodo High School, Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State.
|1. Centre not Fenced
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|6
|ABIA
|UTME2019/01000002
|Fedora Grammar School, Owo/Umuosi Village, Osisioma, Ngwa LGA, Aba
|1. Client systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|7
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010007
|Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|8
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010013
|Okwyzil Computer Institute, Comprehensive Secondary School, Oza-Umuebukwu, Ugwunabo, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|9
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010018
|Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|10
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01010009
|Makac Global Intergrated Services Nig Ltd., 63/64, Asa Road, Aba, Abia State
|1. Exam Malpractice. CCTV confirmed
|1. Access Code Withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|11
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01020001
|Sound Base Academy, 12-16, Okata Street, Off No 7 Ukaegbu Road, Ogborhill, Aba, Abia State
|1. Mass collusion
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Technical staff sighted candidates colluding on CCTV footage
|2. Centre Suspended
|12
|ABIA
|UTME2017/01070002
|CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEM LTD, PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|1. Habitual finger combination
|13
|ADAMAWA
|UTME2019/02000001
|PRIMENET CBT CENTRE, Yola
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|14
|A/I
|UTME2018/03000002
|Mardakem Company Ltd., Methodist Boys High School, College Road,beside Maritime Academy, Oron.
|1. Moved router/SIM to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|15
|AKWA-IBOM
|UTME2018/03000004
|Opulent dynamic & systems company limited,QIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, EFA, ALONG ETINAN - NDONEYO ROAD, ETINAN LGA, Akwa Ibom STATE
|1. No backup computers available
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. School Based CBT Centre
|2. Centre Suspended
|16
|Anambra
|UTME2017/04020001
|Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Girls Secondary School, Alor, Anambra State
|1. Moved Router/SIM to cybercafé in Onitsha.
|1. Centre owner and Cybercafe Operators arrested.
|2. Shared login details with the Cybercafes
|3. Charged candidates N6,000.
|2. Access Code withdrawn
|4. Cybercafes paid N50,000 to Centre owner to have access to the portal
|3. Centre Suspended
|17
|Anambra
|UTME2017/04010001
|Bintels Global Services LTD.(Centre for Computer Education), Fr. Joseph Memorial High Sch. Aguleri, Anambra State
|1. Moved router/SIM to three locations at Onitsha.
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|18
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04160001
|Dahora Integrated systems Ltd (De Best CBT Centre), Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka Rd, Awada, Onitsha
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|19
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04150001
|Prince Chums Global LTD, Community Secondary School Isuofia (CSS) , UmuezeAmorji, Anambra State.
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Cctv, Dirty Environment, No Generator)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|20
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000006
|Kings computer college Box 473, Ihiala, Mbarakpaka Village, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|3. Access code withdrawn
|4. Centre Suspended
|21
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000004
|Ultimate Digital ICT Ltd, Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Multiple finger print registration
|2. Centre Suspended
|22
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000005
|Kontotec (China Foundation Intl Schools) CBT Centre, No 6 Atani Road, IyiowaOdekpe, Ogbari, Onitsha, Anambra State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|Centre Suspended
|23
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000003
|Amaojen ICT Limited, Army Day Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State
|1. Some Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|24
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04040001
|Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Multiple finger combination
|2. Centre Suspended
|25
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2017/04070001
|Mega Data View Computers, St. John of God Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|26
|ANAMBRA
|UTME2019/04000007
|Mega Dataview Computers Christ the King College Centre II, Oguta Road, Onitsha, Anambra State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|27
|Bauchi
|UTME2017/05030001
|Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|1. Extortion of candidates by charging N5,500
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Moved router/SIM to another location
|2. Centre Suspended
|28
|BAUCHI
|UTME2019/05000001
|Oxford Science Academy, Gombe Road, Behind Driving School, Bauchi
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|29
|BAUCHI
|UTME2017/05030001
|Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State
|1. Habitual Finger combination
|1. Centre Suspended
|30
|BAUCHI
|UTME2017/05010001
|Aminu Saleh College Of Education, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road, Azare, Bauchi State
|1. Habitual Finger combination
|1. Centre suspended
|31
|BAYELSA
|UTME2017/06020001
|Copa CBT Ventures, ETF/ BOT Primary School 2, Opume, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|32
|BAYELSA
|UTME2017/06040001
|New Kings & Queens Montesori, Beside Geovila Resource Filling Station, Along Azikoro/Agbura Road, Agbura, Bayelsa State
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|33
|BENUE
|UTME2019/07000001
|Global ICT Connect Ltd, Km 5, Gboko Rd, Opp College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi
|1. Extortion. Charged candidates N1500 for registration
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Selling reading text for N700
|2. 2 nd Time Offender and Centre Suspended or 3 years by Governing Board
|34
|BENUE
|UTME2017/07020001
|Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|35
|BENUE
|UTME2018/07000002
|Eclipse Technology Limited, Lucky Child International School, Olaochagbaha, Otukpa
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|36
|BORNO
|UTME2017/08020005
|University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|1. Centre not ready due to renovation
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|37
|BORNO
|UTME2017/08020004
|University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State
|1. Inadequate facilities
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|38
|BORNO
|UTME2018/08000001
|National Open University of Nigeria, Maiduguri Study Centre, Baga Road, Along Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|39
|Cross River
|UTME2019/09000005
|Swiftcom Global, Fed. Airport Authority of Nig. (FAAN) Sec. Sch. IBB Way Calabar
|1. Registration at CyberCafes
|1. Access Code withdrawn
|2. Extortion of candidates
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|40
|CROSS-RIVER
|UTME2019/09000003
|Simab Technologies, School of Midwifery, Moniaya Road, Igoli, Ogoja
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems and No Generator)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|41
|CROSS-RIVER
|UTME2019/09000004
|TrendingNet Solutions Integration Services Limited, Community Secondary School, Itigidi, Abi LGA
|1. A Case of Malpractice
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|42
|DELTA
|UTME2017/10020001
|College of Education, CBT Centre. Centre of Excellence and Information Technology (CEIT), Agbor, Delta state
|1. Habitual finger print combination
|1. Centre suspended
|43
|Delta
|UTME2019/10000004
|Sapele Technical College Amukpe Sapele
|1. Moved router to another location
|1. Access Code withdrawn
|1. Charging candidates higher than the approved fee
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|44
|Ebonyi
|UTME2017/11060001
|Evangel University,Km 48 Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway,(Evangel Camp), Okpoto, Ebonyi State
|1. Moved router/SIM to a location outside the approved premises
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Was registering without dual screen
|2. Centre suspended
|45
|EDO
|UTME2018/12000005
|Cyberlinks Digital World, Inside EigbbhaluOriasotte Memorial Group of Schools, N0. 5, EwaileFohUwalor Road, Uromi, Edo state
|1. Bad Switch
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. No Enough Backup Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|3. School Based CBT Centre
|46
|Edo
|UTME2018/12000001
|Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia Foundation CBT Centre, Imiegba, Inside St. Anthony (Catholic)Educational Centre Imiegba
|1. Moved router to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Extortion of candidates by charging N7000
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|47
|Edo
|UTME2019/12000007
|Netskills Digital Solutions (Inside Federal Government Girls College, Benin-City), Edo State
|1. Centre wrote withdrawing from Participating in the exam
|1. Access Code Withdrawn
|2. Discovered that centre deceived the inspection team with capacity they did not possess
|2. Centre Suspended
|3. Not suitable for exam
|48
|Edo
|UTME2017/12030005
|University Of Benin International ICT Centre, Iyayi Computer Building, Benin City, Edo State
|1. Asking candidates to pay N7000. Video evidence
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Violation of registration by demanding passport photograph
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|49
|Edo
|UTME2017/12030001
|DA Civic Centre, 79 Airport Road by Benoni Junction , Benin city, Edo State
|1. Charging candidates 6000 for ePin and Registration, and N200 for scanning
|1. Access Code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|50
|Ekiti
|UTME2017/13050001
|St. Silas Anglican Secondary School, Omuooke-Ajowa Road, Omuooke-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|1. Moved Router/SIM to another location
|1. Access code withdraw
|2. Charging candidates higher than the approved fees
|2. Centre suspended
|3. Charging candidates N7500
|4. Multiple Finger print
|51
|Ekiti
|UTME2017/13040001
|College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Along IgbaraOdo Road, Ikere-Ekiti
|2. Moved Router to another location
|1. Access Code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|52
|ENUGU
|UTME2017/14030001
|M-Chips-LynkNig Ltd, Colliery Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngwo, Enugu
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|53
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2019/37000006
|Final Step ICT Centre, Samkings International School, Opposite GSS, Karu, Abuja
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|54
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2018/37000001
|Balami Global Mega ENT LTD., GSS - Gwagwalada, Plot 612(Web Palace), UATH Road, Gwagwalada-FCT
|1. Faulty Generator
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|55
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2017/37010001
|Government Secondary School, Apo Resettlement ICT & CBT Centre, Apo, FCT, Abuja
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|56
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2017/37120001
|Unique ICT & Innovative Institute LTD, City Royal Sec. Sch. Opp Forte Oil(AP) Filling Station, after Nyanya Bridge, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Back up Power)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|57
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2019/37000001
|Distance Resource Centre, (University of Abuja) Kado, Abuja
|1. Faulty Generator
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Bad Switches
|2. Centre Suspended
|58
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2019/37000003
|Shoo Global Solutions Business Solution, Government Secondary School, Along Custom Road, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|59
|FCT
|UTME2019/37000008
|Brix Academy, No 2, EtangObuili Crescent, Jabi, Abuja
|1. Fire outbreak
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|60
|FCT
|UTME2019/37000007
|Solid Model CBT, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|61
|FCT
|UTME2018/37000003
|Government Secondary School, Jikwoyi Road, Karu
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|62
|FCT-ABUJA
|UTME2017/37060001
|Baptist Academy ICT Centre, Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja
|1. Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server.
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|63
|GOMBE
|UTME2017/15050002
|El- Lawanty ICT Centre, Markaz Science Secondary School, Near Ministry of Education, NEW GRA, Gombe
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling Systems, Bad Switches, Faulty Generator, No Back upSystems, LAN Issues )
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|64
|GOMBE
|UTME2017/15040001
|Dukku Community Science Secondary School, Computer Lab, Darazo Road, Opp. Dukku GRA, Dukku LGA, Gombe State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|65
|IMO
|UTME2017/16010003
|Young Stars Computer Training College, Emehama, Umuopia - Akokwa, Ideato North LGA, Imo State
|1. Mass Cheating
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|66
|IMO
|UTME2017/16010001
|Oxford Computer Institute, Honda Club, Umuezeaga, Opposite ECWA Church, Akokwa, Ideato North, Imo State.
|1. Mass Cheating
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|67
|IMO
|UTME2017/16030004
|Gavel Communications Ltd, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, OppAbohMbaise L.G.A. Imo State
|1. Extotion of Candidates
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|68
|IMO
|UTME2017/16030001
|Apexx-Bizz-Tech., Community Secondary School, Amuzi, Off Nkwogwu Junction, AhiazuMbaise, Imo State.
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|69
|IMO
|UTME2019/16000002
|Azams Educational Consults and CBT Akabo High school, Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|70
|IMO
|UTME2019/16000001
|Chrisitech ICT, Ikenegbu Girls Sec. Schl. Ikenegbu L/Out, Owerri.
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Server very slow
|2. Centre Suspended
|71
|KADUNA
|UTME2017/18010001
|Alekwe Nigeria Ltd, Sardauna Memorial College, UnguwanDosa, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|72
|KADUNA
|UTME2017/18010010
|Shimen Global Concept Ltd. CBT CENTRE, Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. School Based CBT Centre
|2. Centre Suspended
|73
|KADUNA
|UTME2019/18000003
|Time Online ICT Govt Sec. School (day) Sabo, College Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|74
|KATSINA
|UTME2017/20050001
|CBT Centre Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Malumfashi, Katsina State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|75
|KEBBI
|UTME2018/21000001
|DIT COMPUTER SERVICES, ABDULLAHI FODIO DAY SEC. SCH. GRA, NEPA, BIRNIN-KEBBI
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Inadequate facilities (No Enough Cooling systems, Faulty Generator)
|2. Centre Suspended
|76
|KEBBI
|UTME2019/21000001
|Command Science Secondary School Boys ICT Centre, Along Birnin Kebbi - Jega Road, near Aisha Buhari General Hospital, Jega
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|77
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22030001
|AAGES CBT CENTRE, St. Augustines College, Kabba, Kogi State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|78
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22050002
|DaolacAssosiates Nig. Ltd., Abdul Aziz Attah Memorial College, Okene
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Rest Rooms, Bad Networking
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. School Based CBT Centre
|2. Centre Suspended
|79
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22050001
|S & j El-Lateef And Hassy Computer Institute, Ihima Community Science Secondary School (ICSS), Ihima, Kogi State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|80
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22060001
|Seagate Computer Academy, Idah Secondary Commercial College, Ogbogbo Road, by Inachalo River, Idah, Kogi State.
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|81
|KOGI
|UTME2017/22010001
|Two Streams Integrated Services Ltd., Ajaokuta Staff Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta, Kogi State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|82
|KWARA
|UTME2017/23020004
|Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tankeilorin
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|83
|LAGOS
|UTME2018/24000013
|Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
|1. Threat to lives of the Officials sent to the Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|84
|LAGOS
|UTME2017/24050001
|Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|85
|LAGOS
|UTME2017/24050004
|Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos
|1. Exam Malpractice
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|86
|LAGOS
|UTME2017/24230001
|Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State
|1. Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|87
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2019/25000006
|Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|88
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2017/25010001
|Sky City CBT Centre Limited, St John Bosco Secondary School, Doma, Nasarawa State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|89
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000004
|Light House CBT, Wamba Road, Adjacent FRSC Office, Akwanga
|1. Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|90
|NASARAWA
|UTME2018/25000007
|Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Close to National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.
|1. Centre is very tight, no enough space between cubicles
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|91
|NASARAWA
|UTME2018/25000004
|E-Library Federal Government College Keffi, Nasarawa Stat
|1. Some client systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|92
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000007
|Dunni ICT Centre, 74/78 Royal College Rd, Masaka
|1. Some Client systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|93
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000002
|Royal Midland CBT, Km 6, Abuja-Keffi Road, Koroduma (One Man Village), Karu
|1. Some systems could not connect to the delivery server
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|94
|NASARAWA
|UTME2019/25000001
|Unique ICT & Innovative Institute Center 2, Dolphin Model Schools, Aso-Pada, Mararaba
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|95
|NASARAWA
|UTME2017/25030004
|SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A., Nasarawa State.
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|96
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2017/25050002
|JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment, Bad switches)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|97
|NASSARAWA
|UTME2019/25000005
|Supreme Kings & Queens Academy II, Adjacent St Peters Catholic Church, AngwanNepa Keffi
|1. Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Chairs, , Faulty Generator, )
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Insufficient Systems
|2. Centre Suspended
|98
|Nasarawa
|UTME2017/25020001
|St. Peter College, Dari Road, Off Keffi, Garaku, Nasarawa State.
|1. Moved SIM/router to another location
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Extortion of candidates by charging N12,000 for regularization
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|99
|Nasarawa
|UTME2017/25060004
|Oasis CBT Centre, Behind First Bank, FRSC Qtrs, Opp Prince Palace Hotel, Mararaba, Nasarawa State
|1. Extortion of candidates by charging N15,000 for late registration application (regularization)
|1. Access Code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|100
|OGUN
|UTME2017/27170001
|Ifo College of Management And Technology, Km 50, Lagos-Abeokuta Exp, Ifo, Ogun State
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Inadequate facilities (Bad Switches, Generator below required specification, No Back up Power Supply )
|2. Centre Suspended
|101
|ONDO
|UTME2019/28000002
|AMC ICT Centre Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate Ile-Oluji, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|102
|ONDO
|UTME2018/28000003
|BABSON ICT Centre, Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Faulty Generator
|2. Centre Suspended
|103
|ONDO
|UTME2017/28020002
|Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|104
|ONDO
|UTME2018/28000002
|Mr. Simple PC/ATJ Concepts Limited Within Oyemekun Grammar School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. LAN Issue
|2. Centre Suspended
|105
|ONDO
|UTME2019/28000003
|Sville Technology Concept (STC) LTD, C.A.C Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure, Ondo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Faulty Generator
|2. Centre Suspended
|106
|Ondo
|UTME2019/28000004
|Medes ICT Centre, Govt. Technical College, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State
|1. Moved Router/SIM to Ore
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Registered candidates at odd hours
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|107
|OSUN
|UTME2017/29100001
|Igbajo Polytechnic, CBT Centre, Imesi-Ile Road, Igbajo, Osun State
|1. Insufficient Systems
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Inadequate facilities (Faulty Generator, No Back up Power Supply, No Cooling Systems )
|2. Centre Suspended
|108
|OYO
|UTME2017/30020004
|Maxx Braine CBT Centre, School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Faulty Generator
|2. Centre Suspended
|3. Poor Cooling Systems
|4. Dirty Rest Rooms
|109
|OYO
|UTME2019/30000004
|Standards and Systems KAT CBT Centre, Yinbol College, Opposite Orogun Grammar School, near University of Ibadan 2nd Gate, Orogun, Ibadan
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Electrical Issue
|2. Centre Suspended
|110
|OYO
|UTME2019/30000005
|God is Able CBT Centre, Opposite Acerdem, Wofun, Olodo, Ibadan
|1. Generator failed
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|111
|OYO
|UTME2017/30020011
|Excellers College ICT Centre, Wakajaye Road, Olodi Quarters, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State
|1. Generator failed and systems were insufficient
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|112
|Oyo
|UTME2018/30000002
|Divine Success All CBT Centre, Km1, Along Iseyin-Ibadan Express Way Iseyin ,Oyo State
|1. Moved Router to another location (Fed Govt College, Oyo)
|1. Access Code Withdrawn
|2. Registered candidates at odd hours
|2. Centres Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|113
|Plateau
|UTME2017/31080001
|Riyom ICT Centre, former Riyom Local Govt Secretariat, Riyom, Plateau State
|1. Moved router/SIM to cybercafé (Skynet Mangu)
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Registered candidates at odd hours (midnight to 5am)
|3. Charged candidates N5500
|2. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
|4. Registered candidates not given ReadingText and CD
|114
|PLATEAU
|UTME2017/31040001
|3MS Multi-Dynamic Services Ltd, No 3 Utonkon Street, Beside National Library, Jos, Plateau State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|115
|RIVERS
|UTME2019/32000001
|A-Page Success Educational Centre, On-line Resource Service Providers, Model Primary School, Okpo Community, Along Buguma/Degema Road, Okpo, Asari-Toru L.G.A, Rivers State
|1. School Based CBT Centre
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended
|116
|RIVERS
|UTME2018/32000005
|Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABL), ABEC/Post Office Road, Off IKC, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
|1. IP Conflict
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Faulty Generator
|2. Centre Suspended
|117
|Taraba
|UTME2017/34020005
|Taraba State University,CBT Center, Opp. Senate Building, Jalingo, Taraba State
|1. Collecting N800 for registration template
|1. Access Code Withdrawn
|2. Collecting N500 at the registration point
|2. Centre Suspended
|118
|ZAMFARA
|UTME2018/36000002
|LALA CBT CENTRE, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Drive, Beside UBE Board, Gusau, Zamfara State
|1. Centre does not have the required system capacity
|1. Access code withdrawn
|2. Centre Suspended