UTME: JAMB releases list of suspended CBT centres

File photo of Students writing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Mock Examination, at Mater Dei High School Imiringi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday (29/4/17). 02352/29/4/2017/Tony Okpu/JAU/NAN

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has released the list of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres suspended for aiding examination malpractices across the country.

The centres were suspected to have connived with suspects during April’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the board announced the release of the 2019 UTME results.

The results of the April 11 and 17 university admissions tests had long been expected. The board said the results were initially delayed by investigations into suspected cheating in some centres.

Out of the 1,826,839 candidates who sat for the UTME, the board released the results of 1,792,719 candidates.

The board also said 34,120 results were withheld, including the results of 15,145 candidates being further clarified ”as identical twins and siblings.”

See below the names of the suspended centres:

       
S/NoStateRef. NoCentre NameInfractionsSanctionRemarks
DURING REGISTRATION
1AbiaUTME2017/01010010MatarMiseriCordiae Human Empowerment Centre, 4B Obohia Road, Aba, Abia State.1.        Allowed Cybercafes to operate at the centre facilities1.        Access Code withdrawn
2.        Extortion of candidates2.        Centre Suspended for 1 year by the Governing Board
2AbiaUTME2017/01070005PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA SOUTH L.G.A, ABIA STATE CTR 11.        Moved SIM/router to another location1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
4ABIAUTME2019/01000001Oxymoron Computers Owaza SCE School, Ukwa West LGA1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Poor Networking, Faulty Generator, No Backup Generator)1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
5ABIAUTME2017/01100001Gates Gifted and Talented Educational Services Ltd.Otodo High School, Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State.1.        Centre not Fenced1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
6ABIAUTME2019/01000002Fedora Grammar School, Owo/Umuosi Village, Osisioma, Ngwa LGA, Aba 1.        Client systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
7ABIAUTME2017/01010007Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba, Abia State1.        Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
8ABIAUTME2017/01010013Okwyzil Computer Institute, Comprehensive Secondary School, Oza-Umuebukwu, Ugwunabo, Aba, Abia State1.        Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
9ABIAUTME2017/01010018Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State1.        Exam Malpractice. CCTV Confirmed1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
10ABIAUTME2017/01010009Makac Global Intergrated Services Nig Ltd., 63/64, Asa Road, Aba, Abia State1.        Exam Malpractice. CCTV confirmed 1.        Access Code Withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
11ABIA UTME2017/01020001Sound Base Academy, 12-16, Okata Street, Off No 7 Ukaegbu Road, Ogborhill, Aba, Abia State1.        Mass collusion1.                Access code withdrawn
2.        Technical staff sighted candidates colluding on CCTV footage2.                Centre Suspended
12ABIAUTME2017/01070002CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEM LTD, PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE1.        Habitual finger combination
13ADAMAWAUTME2019/02000001PRIMENET CBT CENTRE, Yola1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
14A/IUTME2018/03000002Mardakem Company Ltd., Methodist Boys High School, College Road,beside Maritime Academy, Oron.1.        Moved router/SIM to another location1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
15AKWA-IBOMUTME2018/03000004Opulent dynamic & systems company limited,QIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, EFA, ALONG ETINAN - NDONEYO ROAD, ETINAN LGA, Akwa Ibom STATE1.        No backup computers available1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        School Based CBT Centre2.        Centre Suspended
16AnambraUTME2017/04020001Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Girls Secondary School, Alor, Anambra State1.        Moved Router/SIM to cybercafé in Onitsha.1. Centre owner and Cybercafe Operators arrested.
2.        Shared login details with the Cybercafes
3.     Charged candidates N6,000.2. Access Code withdrawn
4. Cybercafes paid N50,000 to Centre owner to have access to the portal
3. Centre Suspended
17AnambraUTME2017/04010001Bintels Global Services LTD.(Centre for Computer Education), Fr. Joseph Memorial High Sch. Aguleri, Anambra State1.        Moved router/SIM to three locations at Onitsha.1.       Access code withdrawn
2.       Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
18ANAMBRAUTME2017/04160001Dahora Integrated systems Ltd (De Best CBT Centre), Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka Rd, Awada, Onitsha1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
19ANAMBRAUTME2017/04150001Prince Chums Global LTD, Community Secondary School Isuofia (CSS) , UmuezeAmorji, Anambra State.1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Cctv, Dirty Environment, No Generator)1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
20ANAMBRAUTME2019/04000006Kings computer college Box 473, Ihiala, Mbarakpaka Village, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server3.        Access code withdrawn
4.        Centre Suspended
21ANAMBRAUTME2019/04000004Ultimate Digital ICT Ltd, Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Multiple finger print registration2.        Centre Suspended
22ANAMBRAUTME2019/04000005Kontotec (China Foundation Intl Schools) CBT Centre, No 6 Atani Road, IyiowaOdekpe, Ogbari, Onitsha, Anambra State1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
Centre Suspended
23ANAMBRAUTME2019/04000003Amaojen ICT Limited, Army Day Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State1.        Some Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
24ANAMBRAUTME2017/04040001Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Multiple finger combination2.        Centre Suspended
25ANAMBRAUTME2017/04070001Mega Data View Computers, St. John of God Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
26ANAMBRAUTME2019/04000007Mega Dataview Computers Christ the King College Centre II, Oguta Road, Onitsha, Anambra State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
27BauchiUTME2017/05030001Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State1.        Extortion of candidates by charging N5,5001.        Access code withdrawn
2.     Moved router/SIM to another location2.        Centre Suspended
28BAUCHIUTME2019/05000001Oxford Science Academy, Gombe Road, Behind Driving School, Bauchi1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
29BAUCHIUTME2017/05030001Bauchi State University, Gadau, Km 18, Azare-Zaki Road, Gadau, Bauchi, Bauchi State1.        Habitual Finger combination1.         Centre Suspended
30BAUCHIUTME2017/05010001Aminu Saleh College Of Education, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road, Azare, Bauchi State1.        Habitual Finger combination 1.        Centre suspended
31BAYELSAUTME2017/06020001Copa CBT Ventures, ETF/ BOT Primary School 2, Opume, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
32BAYELSAUTME2017/06040001New Kings & Queens Montesori, Beside Geovila Resource Filling Station, Along Azikoro/Agbura Road, Agbura, Bayelsa State 1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
33BENUEUTME2019/07000001Global ICT Connect Ltd, Km 5, Gboko Rd, Opp College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi1. Extortion. Charged candidates N1500 for registration1. Access code withdrawn
2. Selling reading text for N7002. 2 nd Time Offender and Centre Suspended or 3 years by Governing Board
34BENUEUTME2017/07020001Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
35BENUEUTME2018/07000002Eclipse Technology Limited, Lucky Child International School, Olaochagbaha, Otukpa1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
36BORNOUTME2017/08020005University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State1.        Centre not ready due to renovation1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
37BORNOUTME2017/08020004University Of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State1.        Inadequate facilities1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
38BORNOUTME2018/08000001National Open University of Nigeria, Maiduguri Study Centre, Baga Road, Along Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
39Cross RiverUTME2019/09000005Swiftcom Global, Fed. Airport Authority of Nig. (FAAN) Sec. Sch. IBB Way Calabar1.        Registration at CyberCafes1.        Access Code withdrawn
2.        Extortion of candidates2.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
40CROSS-RIVERUTME2019/09000003Simab Technologies, School of Midwifery, Moniaya Road, Igoli, Ogoja1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems and No Generator)1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
41CROSS-RIVERUTME2019/09000004TrendingNet Solutions Integration Services Limited, Community Secondary School, Itigidi, Abi LGA1.        A Case of Malpractice1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
42DELTAUTME2017/10020001College of Education, CBT Centre. Centre of Excellence and Information Technology (CEIT), Agbor, Delta state1.        Habitual finger print combination1.        Centre suspended
43DeltaUTME2019/10000004Sapele Technical College Amukpe Sapele1. Moved router to another location1.        Access Code withdrawn
1.    Charging candidates higher than the approved fee2.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
44EbonyiUTME2017/11060001Evangel University,Km 48 Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway,(Evangel Camp), Okpoto, Ebonyi State1.        Moved router/SIM to a location outside the approved premises1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Was registering without dual screen2.        Centre suspended
45EDOUTME2018/12000005Cyberlinks Digital World, Inside EigbbhaluOriasotte Memorial Group of Schools, N0. 5, EwaileFohUwalor Road, Uromi, Edo state1.        Bad Switch1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        No Enough Backup Systems2.        Centre Suspended
3.        School Based CBT Centre
46EdoUTME2018/12000001Bishop Gabriel Ghieakhomo Dunia Foundation CBT Centre, Imiegba, Inside St. Anthony (Catholic)Educational Centre Imiegba1.       Moved router to another location1.        Access code withdrawn
2.       Extortion of candidates by charging N70002.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
47EdoUTME2019/12000007Netskills Digital Solutions (Inside Federal Government Girls College, Benin-City), Edo State1.        Centre wrote withdrawing from Participating in the exam1.        Access Code Withdrawn
2.        Discovered that centre deceived the inspection team with capacity they did not possess2.        Centre Suspended
3.        Not suitable for exam
48EdoUTME2017/12030005University Of Benin International ICT Centre, Iyayi Computer Building, Benin City, Edo State1.        Asking candidates to pay N7000. Video evidence1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Violation of registration by demanding passport photograph2.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
49EdoUTME2017/12030001DA Civic Centre, 79 Airport Road by Benoni Junction , Benin city, Edo State1.        Charging candidates 6000 for ePin and Registration, and N200 for scanning 1.        Access Code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
50EkitiUTME2017/13050001St. Silas Anglican Secondary School, Omuooke-Ajowa Road, Omuooke-Ekiti, Ekiti State1.        Moved Router/SIM to another location1. Access code withdraw
2.        Charging candidates higher than the approved fees2. Centre suspended
3.        Charging candidates N7500
4.        Multiple Finger print
51EkitiUTME2017/13040001College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Along IgbaraOdo Road, Ikere-Ekiti2.        Moved Router to another location1.        Access Code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
52ENUGUUTME2017/14030001M-Chips-LynkNig Ltd, Colliery Comprehensive Secondary School, Ngwo, Enugu1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
53FCT-ABUJAUTME2019/37000006Final Step ICT Centre, Samkings International School, Opposite GSS, Karu, Abuja1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
54FCT-ABUJAUTME2018/37000001Balami Global Mega ENT LTD., GSS - Gwagwalada, Plot 612(Web Palace), UATH Road, Gwagwalada-FCT1.        Faulty Generator1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
55FCT-ABUJAUTME2017/37010001Government Secondary School, Apo Resettlement ICT & CBT Centre, Apo, FCT, Abuja1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
56FCT-ABUJAUTME2017/37120001Unique ICT & Innovative Institute LTD, City Royal Sec. Sch. Opp Forte Oil(AP) Filling Station, after Nyanya Bridge, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Back up Power)1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
57FCT-ABUJAUTME2019/37000001Distance Resource Centre, (University of Abuja) Kado, Abuja1.        Faulty Generator1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Bad Switches2.        Centre Suspended
58FCT-ABUJAUTME2019/37000003Shoo Global Solutions Business Solution, Government Secondary School, Along Custom Road, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
59FCTUTME2019/37000008Brix Academy, No 2, EtangObuili Crescent, Jabi, Abuja 1.        Fire outbreak1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
60FCTUTME2019/37000007Solid Model CBT, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja 1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
61FCTUTME2018/37000003Government Secondary School, Jikwoyi Road, Karu1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server and systems were insufficient1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
62FCT-ABUJAUTME2017/37060001Baptist Academy ICT Centre, Old Chief Palace, Karu, Abuja1.        Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server.1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
63GOMBEUTME2017/15050002El- Lawanty ICT Centre, Markaz Science Secondary School, Near Ministry of Education, NEW GRA, Gombe1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling Systems, Bad Switches, Faulty Generator, No Back upSystems, LAN Issues )1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
64GOMBEUTME2017/15040001Dukku Community Science Secondary School, Computer Lab, Darazo Road, Opp. Dukku GRA, Dukku LGA, Gombe State1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
65IMOUTME2017/16010003Young Stars Computer Training College, Emehama, Umuopia - Akokwa, Ideato North LGA, Imo State1.        Mass Cheating1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
66IMOUTME2017/16010001Oxford Computer Institute, Honda Club, Umuezeaga, Opposite ECWA Church, Akokwa, Ideato North, Imo State.1.        Mass Cheating1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
67IMOUTME2017/16030004Gavel Communications Ltd, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, OppAbohMbaise L.G.A. Imo State1.        Extotion of Candidates1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
68IMOUTME2017/16030001Apexx-Bizz-Tech., Community Secondary School, Amuzi, Off Nkwogwu Junction, AhiazuMbaise, Imo State.1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
69IMOUTME2019/16000002Azams Educational Consults and CBT Akabo High school, Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
70IMOUTME2019/16000001Chrisitech ICT, Ikenegbu Girls Sec. Schl. Ikenegbu L/Out, Owerri.1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Server very slow2.        Centre Suspended
71KADUNAUTME2017/18010001Alekwe Nigeria Ltd, Sardauna Memorial College, UnguwanDosa, Kaduna, Kaduna State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
72KADUNAUTME2017/18010010Shimen Global Concept Ltd. CBT CENTRE, Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment)1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        School Based CBT Centre2.        Centre Suspended
73KADUNAUTME2019/18000003Time Online ICT Govt Sec. School (day) Sabo, College Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
74KATSINAUTME2017/20050001CBT Centre Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Malumfashi, Katsina State1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
75KEBBIUTME2018/21000001DIT COMPUTER SERVICES, ABDULLAHI FODIO DAY SEC. SCH. GRA, NEPA, BIRNIN-KEBBI1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Inadequate facilities (No Enough Cooling systems, Faulty Generator)2.        Centre Suspended
76KEBBIUTME2019/21000001Command Science Secondary School Boys ICT Centre, Along Birnin Kebbi - Jega Road, near Aisha Buhari General Hospital, Jega1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
77KOGIUTME2017/22030001AAGES CBT CENTRE, St. Augustines College, Kabba, Kogi State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
78KOGIUTME2017/22050002DaolacAssosiates Nig. Ltd., Abdul Aziz Attah Memorial College, Okene1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Rest Rooms, Bad Networking1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        School Based CBT Centre2.        Centre Suspended
79KOGIUTME2017/22050001S & j El-Lateef And Hassy Computer Institute, Ihima Community Science Secondary School (ICSS), Ihima, Kogi State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
80KOGIUTME2017/22060001Seagate Computer Academy, Idah Secondary Commercial College, Ogbogbo Road, by Inachalo River, Idah, Kogi State.1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
81KOGIUTME2017/22010001Two Streams Integrated Services Ltd., Ajaokuta Staff Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta, Kogi State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
82KWARAUTME2017/23020004Parrot Cyberworld Limited, Emmanuel Baptist College Beside Lead Hostel unilorin Road Tankeilorin1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
83LAGOSUTME2018/24000013Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu1.        Threat to lives of the Officials sent to the Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
84LAGOSUTME2017/24050001Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, Palm Groove,Lagos State Center l1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
85LAGOSUTME2017/24050004Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside Niger Insurance, Anthony, Lagos1.        Exam Malpractice1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
86LAGOSUTME2017/24230001Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road,Ikeja, Lagos State1.        Centre systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
87NASSARAWAUTME2019/25000006Risewise CBT, Triton International School, Km 20 Abuja - Keffi Expressway, Opp Key Science Academy Masaka1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
88NASSARAWAUTME2017/25010001Sky City CBT Centre Limited, St John Bosco Secondary School, Doma, Nasarawa State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
89NASARAWAUTME2019/25000004 Light House CBT, Wamba Road, Adjacent FRSC Office, Akwanga1.        Generator failed and centre systems could not connect to the delivery server 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
90NASARAWAUTME2018/25000007Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Close to National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.1.        Centre is very tight, no enough space between cubicles1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
91NASARAWAUTME2018/25000004 E-Library Federal Government College Keffi, Nasarawa Stat1.        Some client systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
92NASARAWAUTME2019/25000007Dunni ICT Centre, 74/78 Royal College Rd, Masaka1.        Some Client systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
93NASARAWAUTME2019/25000002Royal Midland CBT, Km 6, Abuja-Keffi Road, Koroduma (One Man Village), Karu1.        Some systems could not connect to the delivery server1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
94NASARAWAUTME2019/25000001Unique ICT & Innovative Institute Center 2, Dolphin Model Schools, Aso-Pada, Mararaba1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
95NASARAWAUTME2017/25030004SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A., Nasarawa State.1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
96NASSARAWAUTME2017/25050002JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, Dirty Environment, Bad switches)1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
97NASSARAWAUTME2019/25000005Supreme Kings & Queens Academy II, Adjacent St Peters Catholic Church, AngwanNepa Keffi1.        Inadequate facilities (No Cooling systems, No Chairs, , Faulty Generator, )1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Insufficient Systems2.        Centre Suspended
98NasarawaUTME2017/25020001St. Peter College, Dari Road, Off Keffi, Garaku, Nasarawa State.1.        Moved SIM/router to another location1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Extortion of candidates by charging N12,000 for regularization2.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
99NasarawaUTME2017/25060004Oasis CBT Centre, Behind First Bank, FRSC Qtrs, Opp Prince Palace Hotel, Mararaba, Nasarawa State1.        Extortion of candidates by charging N15,000 for late registration application (regularization)1.        Access Code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
100OGUNUTME2017/27170001Ifo College of Management And Technology, Km 50, Lagos-Abeokuta Exp, Ifo, Ogun State1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Inadequate facilities (Bad Switches, Generator below required specification, No Back up Power Supply )2.        Centre Suspended
101ONDOUTME2019/28000002AMC ICT Centre Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate Ile-Oluji, Ondo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
102ONDOUTME2018/28000003BABSON ICT Centre, Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, Ondo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Faulty Generator2.        Centre Suspended
103ONDOUTME2017/28020002Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
104ONDOUTME2018/28000002Mr. Simple PC/ATJ Concepts Limited Within Oyemekun Grammar School, Oyemekun Road, Akure, Ondo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        LAN Issue2.        Centre Suspended
105ONDOUTME2019/28000003Sville Technology Concept (STC) LTD, C.A.C Grammar School, Ondo Road, Akure, Ondo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Faulty Generator2.        Centre Suspended
106OndoUTME2019/28000004Medes ICT Centre, Govt. Technical College, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State1.        Moved Router/SIM to Ore 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Registered candidates at odd hours2.        Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
107OSUNUTME2017/29100001Igbajo Polytechnic, CBT Centre, Imesi-Ile Road, Igbajo, Osun State1.        Insufficient Systems1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Inadequate facilities (Faulty Generator, No Back up Power Supply, No Cooling Systems )2.        Centre Suspended
108OYOUTME2017/30020004Maxx Braine CBT Centre, School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Faulty Generator2.        Centre Suspended
3.        Poor Cooling Systems
4.        Dirty Rest Rooms
109OYOUTME2019/30000004Standards and Systems KAT CBT Centre, Yinbol College, Opposite Orogun Grammar School, near University of Ibadan 2nd Gate, Orogun, Ibadan1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Electrical Issue2.        Centre Suspended
110OYOUTME2019/30000005God is Able CBT Centre, Opposite Acerdem, Wofun, Olodo, Ibadan1.        Generator failed1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
111OYOUTME2017/30020011Excellers College ICT Centre, Wakajaye Road, Olodi Quarters, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State1.        Generator failed and systems were insufficient1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
112OyoUTME2018/30000002Divine Success All CBT Centre, Km1, Along Iseyin‎-Ibadan Express Way Iseyin ,Oyo State1.        Moved Router to another location (Fed Govt College, Oyo)1.        Access Code Withdrawn
2.        Registered candidates at odd hours2.        Centres Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
113PlateauUTME2017/31080001Riyom ICT Centre, former Riyom Local Govt Secretariat, Riyom, Plateau State1.        Moved router/SIM to cybercafé (Skynet Mangu)1. Access code withdrawn
2.        Registered candidates at odd hours (midnight to 5am)
3.        Charged candidates N55002. Centre Suspended for 2 years by the Governing Board
4.        Registered candidates not given ReadingText and CD
114PLATEAUUTME2017/310400013MS Multi-Dynamic Services Ltd, No 3 Utonkon Street, Beside National Library, Jos, Plateau State1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
115RIVERSUTME2019/32000001A-Page Success Educational Centre, On-line Resource Service Providers, Model Primary School, Okpo Community, Along Buguma/Degema Road, Okpo, Asari-Toru L.G.A, Rivers State1.        School Based CBT Centre1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended
116RIVERSUTME2018/32000005Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABL), ABEC/Post Office Road, Off IKC, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State1.        IP Conflict1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Faulty Generator2.        Centre Suspended
117TarabaUTME2017/34020005Taraba State University,CBT Center, Opp. Senate Building, Jalingo, Taraba State1.        Collecting N800 for registration template1.        Access Code Withdrawn
2.        Collecting N500 at the registration point2.        Centre Suspended
118ZAMFARAUTME2018/36000002LALA CBT CENTRE, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Drive, Beside UBE Board, Gusau, Zamfara State1.        Centre does not have the required system capacity 1.        Access code withdrawn
2.        Centre Suspended

