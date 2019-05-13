Request to search officers before they search you, police advise Nigerians

Related News

The Nigeria Police have once again given tips to Nigerians on what to do when encountering police officers on duty.

The police gave the tips via their verified Twitter handle, @PoliceNG, on Monday.

According to the tips, Nigerians should politely request to search an officer who wants to search their houses or cars.

The police also advised Nigerians to always request for a search warrant and cooperate with the instructions passed to avoid unnecessary issues.

The advice came against the backdrop of recent killings and brutality of citizens by police officers, which have drawn widespread condemnation from advocacy groups. Many Nigerians have held public protests in parts of the country against police brutality.

On May 6, the police in a post via its verified tweeter account advised Nigerians on how to avoid clashes with officers at police checkpoints.

Here are the new tips from the Police on how to relate with officers on duty

1. If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice

2. If the arrest requires the officer to conduct a search on you, demand to see the Search Warrant and comply with all legitimate instruction during the search (Note that there are a lot of instances where a policeman can search you with or without a warrant)” the police added.

3. On a lighter note, but also seriously speaking, every encounter with the police, including an arrest/invitation scenario is an opportunity to learn more about the Police, the security community, your rights and privileges & make friends with them. Please make effective use of it!

4. Politely request that the officers allow you inform a trusted friend or a family member or a lawyer, soon after your arrest in order to avoid unnecessary apprehension as to your whereabouts or safety.

5. You should immediately make full disclosures. Demand to see the warrant of arrest where necessary (Note however that not all invitation/arrest requires a warrant). As a matter of fact, under our laws, the Police have wide powers to arrest without warrant in many circumstances.

6. Always let the officers know your health challenge (if any) after arrest. This is important in case you may need immediate medical attention, particularly asthmatic patients, persons with history of epilepsy, high blood pressure, diabetes especially those on insulin etc.

7. Politely demand to know the reason for your arrest. It is your right to know. Also, where the officers have not disclosed their identity, courteously request their identity and where they came from, or the office where they work.