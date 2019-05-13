Buhari meets Ambode, El-Rufai, Ortom, others

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday hosted some state governors in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Buhari first met behind closed doors with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

Mr Ambode told State House correspondents that he was at the villa to thank Mr Buhari for visiting Lagos to commission some “people-oriented projects in the state.”

The governor also said serving for one term as a governor of Lagos state has transformed him from a technocrat to “wise” politician.

Mr Buhari also met behind closed doors with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Mr Ortom said he visited the president to brief him on the security situation in his state.

He said three local governments are facing serious security breaches owing to the activities of one “Gana” who he said is behind most acts of criminality in Benue State.

Mr Ortom said the law on ranching, which he put in place, is working very well. He said over 500 persons have been arrested cutting across “Fulani, Tiv and Idoma” ethnic groups.

Mr Buhari also met with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe and Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra state.

Speaking after his meeting with the president, Mr El-Rufai of Kaduna said he discussed security matters affecting his state with Mr Buhari.

He said the meeting also discussed the Abuja/ Kaduna expressway. He assured that “based on the measures taken so far by security agencies, the Kaduna/Abuja expressway is now safe for travellers”.

Mr El- Rufai also spoke about his comments on godfathers in Nigerian politics which has generated a lot of interests.

He said all he did was to discuss a template of defeating godfathers which he used in Kaduna State successfully.

“Whoever feels offended, that is his problem,” he said.

Mr Obiano of Anambra State, who also spoke with journalists, said he was in the villa to thank Mr Buhari for the continuation of work at the second Niger bridge.

Also, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, met with Mr Buhari in his office.

The meeting with the CBN governor, whose re-appointment was announced last week, came on the heels of reports alleging that the bank lost N500 billion in a controversial deal.

Mr Emefiele was caught in a leaked audio, first published by Sahara Reporters, discussing the controversial deal. The CBN has since defended the audio content, saying the bank and Mr Emefiele did nothing wrong.