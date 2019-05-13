Popular Abuja nightclub, Caramelo, demolished

Related News

Caramelo, a popular nightclub in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, has been demolished.

The building, located in Utako area of the city, was demolished by Abuja authorities on Monday morning.

Officials of the club told PREMIUM TIMES that they were only given notice of eviction on Friday.

An official of the Abuja administration recently told PREMIUM TIMES that the club was at a wrong location.

Remains of Caramelo Night Club, Utako, Abuja

Caramelo is one of the Abuja clubs where women were recently arrested in the Nigerian capital. The arrest of women, many later tagged prostitutes, has been condemned by many rights activists.

