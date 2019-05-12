Naira Marley, Zlatan, three others still in EFCC detention

Naira Marley (third from left and Zlatan is fourth from left)
Naira Marley (third from left and Zlatan is fourth from left)

Fast-rising Nigerian musicians, Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan) are still being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The musicians and three others were arrested on Friday.

A highly placed source at the EFCC informed PREMIUM TIMES that forensics investigations are still being conducted on their seized gadgets including laptops and smartphones.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed that the suspects are still in custody and would be charged to court this week.

He said they are being investigated and are assisting the EFCC officials with investigations.

Zlatan was earlier billed to perform at Burna Boy’s exclusive V.I.P experience with his fans at Terra Kulture, Lagos, on Saturday. His girlfriend pleaded with the EFCC to release her lover on Instagram on Sunday.

They were arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering by the EFCC following an early morning raid, at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos on Friday.

The musicians were arrested alongside Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Shortly before he was picked up by the EFCC, Naira Marley told his Instagram followers that he had been arrested 124 times in the United Kingdom, during a live chat.

The singer, who was raised in London, also informed his followers that he would never be caught singing anything else aside from gangster songs.

Based on the Nigerian law which stipulates a maximum of 48 hours detention without a court order, the suspects may either be released on bail on Monday. They may also be charged to court or the EFCC could secure a court order to further detain them. Our EFCC source said the commission is likely to get a remand order to further detain the suspects.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Naira Marley’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early hours of Friday.

Naira Marley is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.

The commission last year launched Operation Cyber Storm to curb the activities of internet fraudsters.

Over 150 suspects have been reportedly arrested across the country.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.