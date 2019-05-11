Despite court order, Ganduje issues ‘symbolic’ appointment letters to new emirs

Related News

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is scheduled to present appointment letters to new emirs despite a court order restraining him, an official has said.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Ganduje, on Saturday said the governor did not receive any court order restraining him from further action concerning “the newly appointed emirs of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi Emirates.”

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano State High Court gave embattled Emir Lamido Sanusi, who has had sole traditional influence in the state over the years, some reprieve.

On Friday, it granted all reliefs sought by the Peoples Democratic Party caucus of Kano State House of Assembly over the creation of new Emirates in the state.

The lawmakers, led by Minority Leader Rabiu Gwarzo, approached the court on Friday morning to seek urgent injunctions on five issues surrounding the creation of the new Emirates.

The lawmakers said the House of Assembly did not properly convene before hurriedly passing a bill that established four additional units for the Kano Emirate Council.

A few minutes after the House passed the bill for the creation of Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya Emirates, Governor Ganduje signed it into law sparking debate that it had a political undertone particularly as the governor and Mr Sanusi have been at daggers drawn politically.

Observers see the move as a ploy to whittle down the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor.

Side-stepping

The statement by the state, however, noted that the letters of the notification of appointment were written from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Alhaji, “since Thursday 9th May, 2019 (Thursday) and were despatched to the concerned (prospective) Emirs the following day Friday 10th May, 2019, in the very early hours of the day.”

“In letters dated 9th May, 2019, with reference number SSG/REPA/5/A/86/T, to the newly appointed Emirs, each letter states that: ‘In accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Amended Law 2019 (1440 AH) which provides the creation of more Emirates,

‘I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR for your appointment as First Class Emir of (Bichi) (Karaye) (Rano) (Gaya) Emirate,'” the statement said.

The statement observed that, while the said court pronouncement came after 5 p.m.on Friday, May 10, all the Emirs returned their acceptances forms from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, same day, “hours before the court pronouncement was made.”

According to the statement ‘the new Emir of Karaye’, Ibrahim Abubakar II signed his acceptance by 12 noon; Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar-Ila, signed his acceptance by 10:15 a.m.; Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado-Bayero, signed his by 10 a.m. and the Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, signed his letter by 10:30 a.m..

“Today’s event, Saturday 11th May, to take place at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Kofar Mata, was just organised to have a symbolic presentation of Notification of Appointment Letters.

“But with the new development, the ‘Emirs’ would only thank the Governor during the Stadium event, for appointing them and serving them with their appointment letters since Friday morning of 10th May, 2019, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement added.