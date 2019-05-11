2019 UTME: How to check your results — Registrar

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said candidates do not need to approach any computer-based testing centre or cyber café to check their results.

The board advised candidates to use the phone numbers they used to register to text ’RESULT’ to 55019.

The registrar of the board Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this at a news conference Saturday in Abuja while announcing the 2019 results.

He said the only means of checking the results of candidates would be through the short code — 55019.

”For the first three days or between now and Monday, the only means of checking the results of candidates would be through the Short Code (55019),” he said.

He said the board is using the method in order to ensure that fraudsters who would want to exploit candidates by reproducing messages and sending such messages to them are frustrated.

”It is also to prevent those whose results are withheld from wasting their money at cyber cafes or creating unnecessary crowd at CBT centres,” Mr Oloyede said.

”Those who were absent got their registration cancelled or have their results withheld will be told,” he said.

The registrar said if a candidate uses a phone number that was not used to register, a message will be sent to him thus: “This phone number was not used for registration.”

”A candidate with a result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows… (and the details will be provided)”. If a result is withheld, a “Result Withheld” message will be sent to the candidate, ” he said.

According to him, if a candidate belongs to the category being given the benefit of the doubt, the message to the person will be: “Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/document required from you.”

”If a candidate was absent, s/he would get “CANDIDATE ABSENT” as feedback. A candidate that was ABSENT WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER also CANCELLED will be so informed, ” he said.

He said “Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall” will be sent to a candidate who gained unauthorised access to the examination hall.

He said the board has decided to send both photo and biometric details of candidates to institutions.

”We have also put bar codes on the result slips that candidates will be printing. The essence of this is that once a candidate approaches an institution for Post-UTME screening, the institution will use the bar code scanner to authenticate the candidate, ” he said.

”However, if a candidate brings a manipulated slip as the case may be at times, the Institution can type in the registration number to ensure that it is not a fake slip that is presented,” he said.

A total of 1,826,839 sat the 2019 UTME and the board released the results of 1,792,719 candidates on Saturday.

The 2019 UTME began on April 11 and ended on April 17.