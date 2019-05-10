EFCC confirms arrest of Naira Marley, Zlatan, four others for alleged internet fraud

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan).

They were arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering.

The EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed their arrest in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The musicians were arrested alongside Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Their arrest followed an early morning raid, at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

At the point of arrest, the commission said it found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects.

The commission said the suspects have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.

Naira Marley is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.