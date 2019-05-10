Why I created new emirates in Kano — Ganduje

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says he decided to create four new emirates in the state in order to take it to the next level.

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday initiated and passed a bill splitting Kano Emirate into five emirates.

Mr Ganduje signed the bill into law on the same day.

Many believe Mr Ganduje created the new emirates in order to reduce the power and influence of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over political differences.

However, speaking to State House correspondents Mr Ganduje said people condemning the decision “are entitled to their own opinion but we are taking Kano to the next level and we need the active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture”.

The conversation was on the sidelines of the ongoing Progressive Governors Forum Award Ceremony holding at the State House conference centre, Abuja.

He said the emirate was balkanised because Kano State “needs the effectiveness of the traditional rulers.

“By decentralising it, we are following history. Years back even before the 800 years you are referring to, the situation was not that.

“So if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So look at the history.

“So, it is not vendetta, I am not against him. In fact, he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the local government chairman that is supposed to discuss issues with him, not the governor,” he said.

Mr Ganduje also said the people of Kano are celebrating the decision, adding “we will make sure that the new emirate councils are effective in terms of developing Kano State”.

