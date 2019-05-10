EFCC arrests Nigerian musician, Naira Marley

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola.

The fast-rising singer is currently being questioned at the EFFC office in Lagos.

Although the reason behind his arrest is yet to be made public, it might be in connection with his statements on social media which glorifies internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys.

The EFCC spokesperson could not be reached early on Friday, but a top source at the agency confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES.

Perhaps coincidentally, Naira Marley released the official video of his hit track, ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ featuring Zlatan on Thursday

Naira Marley during a recent Instagram live session, urged Nigerians to pray for internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) saying they are the reason money circulates to the common man.

He said: “All you guys, all the money in your pockets, all the money you spend, you think it’s the government that is making the money go round?”

The video has since stirred reactions from Nigerians who described Marley as a disgrace and bad example to young Nigerians.

However, a few Nigerians have supported Marley, saying that Yahoo boys are the reason some Nigerians can eat and survive.

The singer is popular for his 2017 hit song titled ’It’s a goal.’