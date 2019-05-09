Despite his travails at home, Emir of Kano bags UN appointment

Related News

The UN has appointed the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as a member of the new class of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres made the announcement through his spokesman, Farhan Haq, at a news conference in New York on Thursday.

The SDG Advocates are 17 influential public figures committed to “raising awareness, inspiring greater ambition, and pushing for faster action on the SDGs,”

Mr Sanusi is one of the six new members of the group, which is co-chaired by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg.

The other five new members were Hindou Ibrahim of Chad, Dia Mirza of India, Edward Ndopu of South Africa, Nadia Murad of Iraq and Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil.

Haq said the six new members were taking over from the previous six who had been made SDG Advocate Alumni.

“The Secretary-General looks forward to working with the group over the coming years to advance the SDGs,’’ the spokesman said.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday assented to a bill approving the creation of four additional emirates in the state, effectively reducing the influence of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

The state House of Assembly had earlier passed the law removing 36 local government areas from the Kano Emirate to create the four new emirates.

(NAN)