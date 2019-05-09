Appeal Court to decide Onnoghen’s fate Friday

Related News

The Court of Appeal has slated Friday to deliver judgement in the various appeals concerning the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Onnoghen had approached the appellate court with various requests challenging the decisions of the Code of Conduct Tribunal where he was tried and convicted for false asset charges.

Among the requests made before the tribunal is an appeal against the decision of the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, who refused to recuse himself from the matter after Mr Onnoghen’s lawyers accused him of bias.

Mr Onnoghen also contested the legality of his trial and asked the appellate court to stop the tribunal from attempting to arrest him during the trial.

He also contested the tribunal’s order that he be suspended from office, an order President Muhammadu Buhari relied on to suspend the chief justice.

Mr Onnoghen had also noted his resolve to challenge the decision of the tribunal after he was convicted.

Mr Onnoghen, who was suspended in January following the allegations, was ordered away from office by the tribunal which invoked section 23 of the constitution against him.

The section deals with the three major penalties meted upon a person found guilty of violating the CCB act.

Mr Onnoghen had notified President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to retire in March after the National Judicial Council requested his compulsory retirement in April.