Police rescue 22 Nigerians, five Chinese from kidnappers

The police on Thursday said 22 Nigerians and five Chinese have been rescued from a kidnappers’ den in a remote forest in Kaduna State.

Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the victims were rescued by officers attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’. The Chinese were kidnapped on April 15 in Bobi, Niger State. They were rescued on May 5 from a forest in Birnin Gwari, a restive local government area where kidnappers have been on rampage for more than four years.

The 22 Nigerians were rescued in Zamfara State. They were believed to have been kidnapped from different locations across the country. It was unclear the average period they spent in captivity before their freedom.

Mr Adamu said at least two suspected kidnappers were killed from firefight with officers.

The police chief credited “investigative efforts, including air and ground surveillance,” for the successful operation.

Arrest spree

The rescues came as outrage intensified across the country over police’s handling of the nation’s security crisis. Scores of Nigerians are kidnapped weekly, including high-profile individuals.

Mr Adamu assumed office in mid January, promising a revamp of existing security architecture in order to bolster law enforcement response to the challenges. The police chief said 270 suspected kidnappers had been taken into custody since he assumed office and the first week in May.

At least 275 suspected armed robbers were also arrested. Officers recovered 105 assorted weapons plus a large cache of ammunition from the crackdown on armed bandits, Mr Adamu said.