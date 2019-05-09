Again, Buhari summons security meeting with Service Chiefs, others

Buhari presides over Security Council meeting with military chiefs, Police IG others
Buhari presides over Security Council meeting with military chiefs, Police IG others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja received a briefing from service chiefs and heads of other security agencies, including the acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had on Tuesday met with the security chiefs and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN recalls that Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi also briefed the security meeting on Tuesday.

Those at the meeting on Thursday include the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.