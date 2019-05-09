Alleged Murder: Court admits Oyo State Assembly Chief Whip to N50m bail

Related News

A State High Court in Ibadan on Thursday admitted Olafisoye Akinmoyede, Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, who was allegedly linked to the murder of a member of the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye, alias ”Sugar”, to bail in the sum of N50 million.

Mr Olatoye, who represents Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency, was shot dead on March 9 around Lalupon garage.

Admitting Mr Akinmoyede to bail, Mashud Abass, the judge, ordered him to produce two sureties in like sum one of who must be a civil servant not below GL14 or member of the state House or National Assembly members.

Mr Abass ordered that the second surety must be a blood relation with landed property worth N50 million.

Earlier, the judge frowned at the action of the police, describing it as ”arrogant, unlawful and unconstitutional.

”The practice of the police making arrests before investigation is not proper.

“The power of the police to arrest and detain is not in doubt but the Constitution stipulates that any person detained must be arraigned within 24 hours.

“The remand order obtained by the police from an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court expired on April 4 and detaining the applicant beyond this period is fragrant disobedient to the Constitution.

”Obedience to court order should be the responsibility of all who believe in the stability of Nigeria,” Mr Abass held.

The judge said the police had not provided any justification that would warrant the court not to grant bail to the applicant.

NAN reports that Mr Akinmoyede, through his counsel, Michael Lana, filed an enforcement of fundamental human rights suit against the police for detaining his client since March 11, without charging him to court.

The counsel had urged the court to declare the continued detention of his client in police custody in Abuja as unlawful and a violation of his fundamental human right.

He urged the court to grant bail to his client pending his arraignment at the court of law. (NAN)