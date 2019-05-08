PHOTO STORY: Buhari inaugurates North-East Development Commission Board

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the governing board of the newly established North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The inauguration took place Wednesday, shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The new board is chaired by Paul Tarfa, a retired major-general.

The event held inside the council chamber of State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members of the board are Mohammed Alkali (Managing Director), Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs; Muhammed Jawa, Executive Director Administration and Finance and Omar Mohammed, Executive Director Operations.

Others are David Kente, member representing North East Zone; Asmau Mohammed, member representing North West Zone; Benjamin Adanyi, member representing North Central Zone, Olawale Oshun, member representing South West Zone; T. Ekechi member representing South East and Obasuke McDonald, member representing South-South.