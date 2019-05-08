FEC meeting, which began 11 a.m., still in progress

Related News

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which began at 11 a.m. Wednesday is still in progress over 10 hours after.

The meeting, which is holding inside the council chamber of the State House Presidential Villa, is being chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari had inaugurated the board of North East Development Commission, before the commencement of the meeting.

A source at the Villa informed our correspondent the council had 23 items for consideration and 15 were attended to at about 9 p.m.

The council took a break at about 6:40 p.m. for members fasting to break their (Muslim) fast before resuming.

A source also said “an extraordinary FEC meeting will also hold tomorrow (Thursday) and the same thing may apply in the next two weeks”.

The FEC meeting last week, which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ended some minutes after 10 p.m.