Presidential election tribunal to begin hearing of petitions against Buhari

The presidential election petitions tribunal will on Wednesday begin hearing cases, including the petition brought by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, against the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Abubakar had approached the tribunal with a petition alleging massive electoral fraud and requesting that the tribunal upturn the February 23 election of President Buhari.

Mr Buhari was declared the winner of the election by Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Mr Abubakar, who had asked the panel for permission to inspect the election materials, also said he was the winner of the elections based on results on INEC’s server.

That claim has however been refuted by the INEC.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal where the tribunal is located said the tribunal will commence sitting on Wednesday, May 8 at 9 a.m. prompt.

The list of cases intended to be heard includes a similar petition by the Coalition for Change, against the APC, Mr Buhari and INEC.

Others include the petition by Hope Democratic party and that of the PDP candidate.